Republicans label every measure to enhance social welfare or regulate corporate power as socialism, so when I hear them sound the alarm that Democrats are leading us to socialism, I’m reminded of what President Harry S Truman once said: “Socialism is their name for almost anything that helps all the people…Socialism is a scare word they have hurled at every advance people have made (since FDR’s New Deal). Socialism is what they called Social Security. Socialism is what they called farm price supports.”

Socialists and Progressives have fought for every advance in American society, almost always against bitter, even hysterical, conservative resistance: child labor laws, the eight-hour day, the minimum wage, the graduated income tax, direct election of senators, women’s suffrage, pure food and drug laws, the Securities and Exchange Commission, insured savings at banks, rural electrification, labor’s right to organize, bargain, and strike, Medicare, Medicaid, Head Start, Teach for America, the AmeriCorps, food stamps, federal aid to education, legal services for the poor, and clean air and water laws – the list goes on and on.

Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. The opinions he expressed are his own. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.