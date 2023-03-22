It’s ironic that Fox News Channel, one of the most prolific criers of “fake news,” has been in fact promoting one of the most dangerous falsehoods in political history: the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

In depositions taken in the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Rupert Murdoch, the billionaire conservative media mogul who owns the Fox News Channel, Murdoch admitted that “some of our commentators were endorsing” the baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and that he wishes the network did more to challenge those conspiracy theories. “I would have liked us to be stronger in denouncing it, in hindsight.” Asked if Fox News host Jeanine Pirro endorsed the claims, Murdoch replied, “I think so.” He said former host Lou Dobbs did so “a lot,” and prime-time host Sean Hannity did so “a bit.” In an e-mail exchange between Tucker Carlson and his producer Alex Pfeiffer obtained during discovery, Pfeiffer wrote, “Trump needs to concede. There wasn’t enough fraud to change the outcome. He’s starting to do real damage to the party.” Carlson replied, “That’s for sure. He’s only good at destroying.”

Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal; the opinions expressed are solely his own. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.

