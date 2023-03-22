It’s ironic that Fox News Channel, one of the most prolific criers of “fake news,” has been in fact promoting one of the most dangerous falsehoods in political history: the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.
In depositions taken in the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Rupert Murdoch, the billionaire conservative media mogul who owns the Fox News Channel, Murdoch admitted that “some of our commentators were endorsing” the baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and that he wishes the network did more to challenge those conspiracy theories. “I would have liked us to be stronger in denouncing it, in hindsight.” Asked if Fox News host Jeanine Pirro endorsed the claims, Murdoch replied, “I think so.” He said former host Lou Dobbs did so “a lot,” and prime-time host Sean Hannity did so “a bit.” In an e-mail exchange between Tucker Carlson and his producer Alex Pfeiffer obtained during discovery, Pfeiffer wrote, “Trump needs to concede. There wasn’t enough fraud to change the outcome. He’s starting to do real damage to the party.” Carlson replied, “That’s for sure. He’s only good at destroying.”
Murdoch’s deposition and the email clearly illustrate the hypocrisy, dishonesty, and lack of anything resembling journalistic ethics at the top and in front of the camera at Fox News.
Fake news is not new, but bogus stories now reach more people more quickly through social media, Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok, than old-fashioned e-mail. Not all the misinformation is complete fiction, but some is, and sometimes fake news isn’t news at all; it is intended to fool readers into thinking it’s for real. It is not satire; it isn’t ironic or funny; it doesn’t stimulate debate of issues by holding them up for derision; it doesn’t ridicule any particular set of human follies or vices. In short, it unintentionally satirizes the people who accept false information presented to them in a news format as if it were real news.
Since the mid-1990s, the web site Snopes.com has been exposing false claims, fabricated messages, distortions containing bits of truth, and everything in between. But its founder David Mikkelson cautions us not to lump everything into the fake news category. “The fictions and fabrications that comprise fake news are but a subset of the larger bad news phenomenon, which also encompasses many forms of shoddy, unresearched, error-filled, and deliberately misleading reporting that do a disservice to everyone,” he warns.
Is this the new normal? Can anyone and everyone with internet access be considered a source of news? Is fast news the equivalent of fast food: appetizing but not nutritional?
Much has been written about the growing disregard for facts, data, and analysis in political and civil discourse in the U.S. and around the world. For example, the RAND Corporation’s report, Truth Decay: An Initial Exploration of the Diminishing Role of Facts and Analysis in American Public Life, explains that “Increasingly, it seems that important policy debates, both within the federal government and across the electorate, are as likely to hinge on opinion or anecdote as they are on objective facts or rigorous analysis. However, policy decisions made primarily on the
basis of opinion or anecdote can have deleterious effects on American democracy and might impose significant costs on the public.”
Which brings us to the death of expertise. Tom Nichols, a professor at the Naval War College at the Harvard Extension School, and who once worked for Republican Senator John Heinz of Pennsylvania, published an article in the Federalist (a conservative on-line magazine) and a book titled The Death of Expertise. In them, Nichols condemns what he describes as the many forces trying to undermine the authority of experts in the U.S. “Today, any assertion of expertise produces an explosion of anger from certain quarters of the American public, who immediately complain that such claims are nothing more than fallacious ‘appeals to authority,’ sure signs of dreadful ‘elitism,’ and an obvious effort to use credentials to stifle the dialogue required by a ‘real’ democracy.” Democracy, he insists, is a system of government, not an actual state of equality, which means we enjoy equal rights in regard to the government and in relation to each other. Having equal rights does not mean having equal talents, equal abilities, or equal knowledge. “It assuredly does not mean that ‘everyone’s opinion about anything is as good as anyone else’s.’ And yet, this is now enshrined as the credo of a fair number of people despite being obvious nonsense.” He blames the internet and the explosion of social media for the anti-expertise and anti-intellectual sentiment.
Is this the new normal? Do we no longer recognize the difference between laymen and experts? Can anyone post anything they want under any anonymous alias and never have to defend their views?
There are only two things to worry about. One is that things will never return to normal. Two is that they already have.
Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal; the opinions expressed are solely his own. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.
