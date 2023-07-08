Jeff Cook
Experience is valued, until it’s not.
Some big names at ESPN learned this lesson the hard way when they were axed by the sports network last week in a cost-cutting measure initiated by its parent company, Disney. So much for loyalty.
Suzy Kolber, Jeff Van Gundy and Jalen Rose each had more than two decades of service. They are all gone. So are Max Kellerman, Steve Young and a slew of other notables.
Kolber was a fixture and famously handled a drunken Joe Namath with aplomb. The erstwhile New York Jet quarterback sidled up to her and proclaimed, “I think I’m going to give you a kiss,” during a live television interview. He did. Suzy kept her cool and continued her work without skipping a beat.
Ironically, Van Gundy and his brother, Stan, were featured in the most-recent issue of Sports Illustrated. The story chronicled the siblings’ rise from Division III basketball junkies to NBA coaches to television analysts. It was in that article that Van Gundy proposed doing away with halftime at games. Interesting.
Rose was a member of Michigan’s “Fab Five,” an all-freshman squad that reached the NCAA finals. He played in the NBA but found his niche as a commentator.
All will likely find new work in the field. Some of the others might not be so lucky.
When someone is good at something, they are generally rewarded with increased compensation. After many years, earnings have increased and sometimes, experience is taken for granted. The talking heads conclude that money can be saved by bringing in “fresh talent” at substantial savings to replace the old and trusted guard. Will there be a drop-off in performance? Maybe not. After all, some people prefer to mute the audio rather than listen to the typical blather and banter of a ball game. Time will tell.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
Last Thursday, I got to meet many people involved with a new butterfly garden at Oakside Community Park in Biglerville.
Thanks to 85 campers pitching in and community partnerships, the Center for Youth and Community C21 Summer Learning program created a special place at the park.
It was a neat way of teaching campers the power of service learning and giving back to their community.
The three campers I interviewed surprised me in the best way with their gardening knowledge in such a short time.
Fox Makar, a rising first grader at Conewago Valley School District, could not contain his excitement when he found out I was a writer for newspaper.
“I’m going to be famous!” Makar proclaimed.
Seeing Makar’s energy reminded me of why I love this job. It’s an important job, but it is special for children in showing their hard work and accomplishments.
The children were so appreciative of being recognized for their efforts in the garden.
When posing for the big group photo, they opted to chant “Flowers!” instead of “Cheese!”
If you haven’t seen it yet, the new butterfly garden is located between the maintenance building and the ballfields near the walking trail.
D.K. Thomas
I love plants, gardening, digging in the dirt.
I personally blame Curt Musselman for my addiction. When I was a teen, he gave me an after-school job at his greenhouses. I learned a lot about plant propagation, and Easter lilies. Actually, more than I ever wanted to know about lilies, but that’s another matter. The job was short-lived, but the knowledge rooted and grew.
I’ve been growing one thing or another ever since, always taking cuttings, starting new plants, collecting seeds. I really do love to play in the dirt.
Unfortunately, where I live doesn’t promote itself to having a garden, so I have to improvise.
Youngest daughter, Rebekah, had a large, hard plastic swimming pool that was used as a sandbox rather than a place to splash about in the water. That thing is over 20 years old. For a number of years, next-to-youngest daughter, Sarah, grew strawberries in it. Sarah never worked for Curt, but she absorbed what I learned and compounded the knowledge from books.
When Sarah left home, I decided to grow vegetables in the sandbox, instead of the strawberries, since the plants were really not doing well after quite a few years.
The sandbox turned gardening spot alternately sprouts green beans and peas, depending upon which catches my fancy from season to season.
While the old sandbox is nice size for a little kid to build castles and roads, it’s not very large for providing a lot of produce.
Some years ago we had a number of large dogs, Harriers, and provided them a wading pool to keep cool on hot days. Sadly, all but one has crossed the Rainbow Bridge, and that old lady isn’t fond of water.
So, I absconded with the old doggy pool and filled it with dirt. It has a nice crop of cucumbers growing in it this summer.
Because I absolutely need fresh tomatoes, I have three plants growing nicely in five-gallon buckets at the side of the porch, near the cucumber pool.
While that limited gardening doesn’t really fulfill my needs to scratch in the dirt, it helps, and we have some fresh vegetables in the summer.
Meanwhile, my front porch is being overrun. There are plants everywhere, particularly geraniums and cacti.
While I bought a few geraniums last year, or was it the year before, because I wanted some purple, these flowering bushes are taking over. Many of them are several years old. I just keep taking cuttings and they just keep on taking root. I usually have geraniums flowering year-round.
But, it’s really the cacti. I thought these were super slow growing plants. Apparently not if potted in a dog’s former bowl, or a creamer, of some bowls Rebekah made in art class years ago. These prickly plants that should grow like an inch a year shot up and bushed out, and try to attack when you walk past them, jagging bare arms, and clinging to clothing. A couple of them are over a foot long, and counting.
The philodendron plants (some taken from a cutting from a planter when my brother died in 2008 and other bits from a planter from 2015 when husband Bill was in the hospital after a drunk driver ran a stop sign) snake around a couple windows and up a wall, so I don’t bother to move them outside in summer, and the poinsettia is in full bloom, in July, just hoping it remembers to turn red again in December.
And, there are a bunch of others, all allowing me opportunities to get my hands dirty at various times of the year. Doing a brief stint in a greenhouse may not have turned into my life’s work, but it provided the basis for many decades of enjoyment.
Thanks, Curt, for the education.
