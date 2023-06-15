They were great people, all of them. I liked being around them, and I think they enjoyed my company as well. It was my grandmother and two of my great uncles. They lived close to each other out in the country. From the time I was three until I got married and moved away that’s where we spent most Saturdays.

There weren’t a lot of rules, and there was plenty of space. Sometimes over the summer there were big picnics. It wasn’t uncommon for there to be 50 or more people. It was a mixture of family and friends. One day a hobo, and yes, that’s how he introduced himself, happened along. He too joined the picnic.

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.