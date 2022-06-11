John Spangler
I have lived in roughly eight states across my adult life, beginning in the Midwest and continuing for about 20 years in New England before coming to Gettysburg. In each of those places, with the exception of New York, NY, I was the only Spangler in the phone book (back when phonebooks were a thing).
But when my wife was tapped to teach at the seminary in 1999, we moved to town. Gettysburg was a familiar place to me, for my grandparents on my father’s side grew up here and we visited almost annually in my younger years.
I found myself living in a place where I did not need to spell my last name for those requesting it. And in fact, when opening a bank account, I even had to use the suffix “Jr.” for the first time in decades.
In our first years living in town, I attended the funerals of both my father’s first cousins, John Schwartz and Eva Jane Schwartz, closing the chapters on those whom I knew on my grandmother’s side of the family. There were no known Spanglers in this area with whom I had knowledge of direct relationship. The Spanglers I knew had landed in Chicago, Rochester, NY, Ohio, and California.
On our occasional bicycle rides around the national park, I have passed the George Spangler farm, a curiosity to me since I know so little about the Spangler side of my family. Several of those times, my biking companion spouse and I have stopped in to see the progress on its restoration, and once, we were chased away because the gates were closed and the security camera signaled someone had bypassed the driveway gate.
But last Saturday, we were cycling by and the gate was open and we decided on a whim to stop in and see what the promised programming on the farm might look like. As it happened, one of those “it could only happen in Gettysburg” moments unfolded. We saw parked vehicles and walked up to someone with an official looking T-shirt. It turned out to be preservationist Bob McIlhenny whom I knew from when I worked at the seminary and needed some banners for its anniversary year. Bob informed my wife and I that we had bicycled into a Spangler family reunion, those descendants of the family farm. He said I should meet Ron Kirkwood, an historian who had just finished presenting on the family and the farm history. Kirkwood is the author of Too Much for Human Endurance: the George Spangler Farm Hospitals and the Battle of Gettysburg published in 2019. I met him and bought the book, which has a chapter entitled “The Other Spanglers” which I hope will be helpful to me. He let me know that at one point or another, there were 20 Spangler farms in the county. The history is well done, by the way.
I know precious little about that side of the family, but I do know that my great-grandfather Pius Spangler died around 1895 on a little farm south of the round tops, perhaps on Yingling Road. He isn’t mentioned among the “other Spanglers” but I do hope to learn more about this history. Gettysburg has to be one of the only places on earth where I could accidently, unknowingly crash a “Spangler family reunion.” It gives me hope that I will learn more about this family history since I find myself living so near its old stomping grounds
Jeff Cook
My journey around the square in search of engraved bricks has become a pedestrian assignment.
The northeast quadrant was a breeze. There is but a single small island of etchings. It is located near the railroad tracks adjacent to the train station that is now home to Gettysburg Foundation’s “Ticket to the Past: A Virtual Reality Experience.” It is the only place in town you can see a hologram of Abraham Lincoln as he arrived the day before delivering his famous “Gettysburg Address.”
The bricks there are arrayed in neat rows, fewer than five score in all. Many of the names had no special meaning for me, but Jane Parker Scott and David LeVan have markers here. So does Philip Magaldi. The Hafer and Juart families are well represented. One brick read simply “Boritt.”
Others were tributes to the 19th Virginia Volunteer Infantry, Benton Elementary 4th Grade (2005) and Phil Davidson, USS Gettysburg. The Pub and Restaurant isn’t in the sector, but the popular eatery has a brick there.
My final account may prove exhausting, to all. The southeast sector is the mother lode, with row upon row of inscriptions. They number in the thousands, for sure. I better rest up.
Michael Cooper-White
It’s the season of summer jobs. By the millions, high school and college students are hired to help employers during the busy summer season. Many point to a summer job as the place where they were inspired and discovered their life calling. For others, it’s just a way to earn some money before returning to school in the fall. Some employers hire young folks as “cheap labor.” Others, who may not really even need extra hands, see it as a way of investing in the future.
I never had to interview for my high school summer jobs, nor did they come with a salary. As is true for many “farm kids,” my first boss was my Dad. Loading 1,000 bales of hay on a hot summer day was the best weight training a high school footballer could get. Milking cows twice a day every day developed disciplines of endurance that served me well in later callings when the work at times seemed unrelenting.
During my college years the jobs continued to involve heavy lifting. Carrying hods for bricklayers, toting sacks of powdered metal in a factory, cleaning big rigs at a truck wash all built muscle and maybe a bit of character.
Then came a “soft” summer internship at the U.S. Census Bureau, working in the tape library that stored the huge reels on which were recorded data from the 1970 census. “Go find Los Angeles,” our boss would command. I bit my tongue and didn’t respond, “I think it’s still out there on the west coast.” As those magnetic tapes moved back and forth between the storage area and mainframe computers, entire cities or counties would turn up missing. Fortunate for its inhabitants, we were almost always successful at tracking down a missing jurisdiction.
While I recall only a few coworkers’ names from those long-ago summer employment settings, lessons learned from them have proven invaluable.
One stands out from the Census Bureau summer. When a pinkish-colored tape carton went missing, I recalled my grade school Crayola box, which included a crayon called “flesh.” After I described the missing carton thusly, my several African American coworkers smirked as one queried, “Just whose flesh are you talking about, Dude?” I had a lot to learn in the area of “cultural competency.” Still working on that, by the way.
I hope all those young folks currently engaged in summer jobs share my experience of getting from them far more than just a paycheck.
Jim Hale
I was impressed by some creative thinking Thursday.
The Cumberland Township supervisors conducted a special meeting at an unusual location. Because the Cumberland planning commission was already meeting at the township complex, the supervisors convened at the Destination Gettysburg office directly behind the Gettysburg Times building.
When it was time for the special meeting to begin, no flag was in the room for the Pledge of Allegiance.
Township Manager Ben Thomas summoned an image of Old Glory on his phone. He held it up and everyone faced it for the pledge.
Far less clever was my initial failure to remember the change in the meeting’s location.
I could have just walked across the parking lot instead of driving to the township building first. Luckily, that building and Destination Gettysburg are both along Fairfield Road, only about a quarter-mile apart.
Also a short distance from the Times on Fairfield Road, what President Lincoln called “the better angels of our nature” revealed themselves on May 31.
A man was pinned under a riding mower that toppled into a small creek.
An impressive number of passersby and neighbors rushed to aid the man. They were quickly joined by volunteer firefighters and emergency medical personnel who transported the man to WellSpan York Hospital. Fortunately, his leg injury proved not to be life-threatening.
We live in a divisive time, but there are always plenty of people whose first and deepest reaction is compassion. At the decisive moment, they’re not worried about potential differences. They see a fellow human being in trouble and hurry to help.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
From Denmark residents sharing an Adams County connection to Bermudian Springs Eagle singers opening for Foreigner at the York State Fair in July, it was a week filled with exciting feature stories.
I met Denmark residents Klara Kirkegaard and her father Peter this week, and they both have a special connection to the area. They both graduated from Adams County high schools as part of an exchange program. They also stayed with the same host family. Alan Harbaugh was the host father for both Peter and his daughter Klara.
Peter stayed with Harbaugh’s family for the 1982-83 school year at New Oxford High School. Gettysburg Times photographer Darryl Wheeler remembered playing on the golf team at New Oxford High School with Peter.
Peter, too, drew on the connection and remembered one of the golf team photos from his high school yearbook, which he is lying on the ground, and other teammates are jokingly aiming their golf clubs toward him.
Peter recalled the exact image from more than 40 years ago. I can barely remember what I ate the day before. We all have certain memories that stick with us, though, and that was an unforgettable photo.
Alan still had Peter’s high school yearbook, and I was in disbelief when seeing Darryl as a high school student.
I’ve come to the conclusion that he wears sunglasses too often because it was tough to decipher which student was him. It was so amazing to hear Darryl and Peter give updates about their lives. Alan’s wife Minda Harbaugh also went to school with Gettysburg Times Editor Deb Thomas.
Also in this week, the Bermudian Eagle Singers, a mixed-voice auditioned ensemble, will be an opening act for Foreigner on July 23 at the York State Fair at 7:45 p.m.
Matt Carlson, Bermudian Springs High School choir director, received a mailing from local radio station Rocky 98.5 about a contest for high school choirs to sing a song from Foreigner.
Choir directors had from April 18 to 29 to upload a video of their choir, which meant Carlson only had about a week and a half for students to learn his arrangement of Foreigner’s “Cold As Ice.”
That is such a short amount of time to pull an a cappella arrangement together on top of other spring performances in the line-up.
I was lucky enough to hear the students practice “Cold As Ice” for a pep rally, and I was blown away by their stage presence and talent. I was in the select choir groups in high school, but I couldn’t imagine singing on a concert stage in front of thousands. I’m sure they will do well!
