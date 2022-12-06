Republicans campaigned during the midterm elections on inflation, crime, and other issues that concern all Americans. What are the Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives planning to tackle first: inflation? immigration? crime? the environment? No, they’re planning a multitude of investigations. Naturally the first order of business will be to investigate Hunter Biden. This will be by the same GOP that spent four years ignoring the blatant, systematic corruption of Trump and his family, and has not said a word of protest over the $2 billion “investment” the Saudi Crown Prince bestowed on his pal, Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

When the Tea Party wave swept Republicans into the House majority in 2010, they had one objective: to effectively end the presidency of Barack Obama by inundating his administration with investigations and subpoenas. Representative Darrell Issa, then the top Republican on the powerful House Oversight Committee, declared he wanted “seven hearings a week, times 40 weeks.”

Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net. The opinions are his own.

