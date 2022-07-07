It had been a particularly protracted interview process, and it was far from over. After five months, a national search, more conferences with references than they could count, and the aid of two different consultants, they were down to three candidates. The team all agreed that any one of the three could do the job and do it well. The only thing they had to decide was which one could do to best.
Over the past 35 years, they had grown. With more than 5,000 employees, they operated in 19 states from Maine to the Mississippi River. The current focus was to expand operations, beyond the Mississippi and head for California. They weren’t a Fortune 500 company, but no one doubted that at some point they would be. The CEO and the CFO were both in their early 50s, so they were poised to lead the expansion. What they needed was a COO, a chief operating officer, who could guide and thus help power the process.
For the final round of the interview process, they decided to contact five more references for each candidate. They would also do two more face-to-face interviews with each candidate.
The current HR director was a mid-career professional with human resource experience in a number of settings. For him, finding the right people was the essence of what he could contribute to any organization he served. For the final round of interviews, he asked to either sit in on or get briefed on each and every reference check and conference. He said openly that doing so would take extra time, but that in the end he felt it would be worth it. The team agreed.
As the process began, he appeared to be taking notes constantly. Sometimes it seemed as though he was writing copious notes, and other time it appeared as though he was making hash marks. This continued throughout the process. Even at the dinner meeting he came with clipboard in hand. (He was very current on much of what he did, but on somethings he went old school. Clipboards, yellow legal pads and ballpoint pens were always on his requisition list.) A few times another member of the team asked what he was writing. He just shook his head and said, “Oh, just taking some notes.”
Although it took six weeks to complete this last phase, every member of the team seemed satisfied. Purposefully, they keep their thoughts to themselves. They thought that would provide the best opportunity for individual members to reach unpressured, unbiased, and thoughtful opinions regarding who would be serve as the new COO.
When the discussion began, everyone was asked to rank their candidates in order from one to three. One was to be the person they thought best suited, and the third to be the least suited. After an initial tally, no one candidate emerged. The HR director suggested that each member of the committee speak on behalf of her or his number one candidate. As everyone spoke he continued taking notes and making hash makes as he had done from the beginning of the process.
When it was his turn to speak, and speak he did, he taught everyone in the room a valuable lesson about leadership. He started by thanking everyone for honoring his request that he either be a part of or get feedback from every interview and every reference check. He then laid his clipboard on the conference table in front of him. He then shared how he arrived at his rankings.
“Specifically, I’ve been looking for evidence of their empathy and compassion. I wanted to determine if they could build an environment where people could thrive and be appreciated for the roles they play in our company. Can they encourage and inspire others? Did they make references in their interviews to the essential nature of trust and respect and did their references refer to them in such terms? Folks, in short, I was looking to see which one of our three finalists could be an influential leader.”
After a brief pause, he continued. “From my experience I’ve learned that almost any responsible leader can find the mountains that their organizations face. Powerful leaders can climb those mountains as they work to the fulfill the organizational mission. But it’s the influential leaders who can do the most. They can find the mountains, they can climb them, and when necessary or when it represents the best interests of the organization, they can move a mountain. And folks if we’re to fulfill our goal on trans-Mississippi expansion, we’re going to have to move some mountains.”
With little or no additional discussion, the candidate he had selected as his first choice was unanimously approved as the company’s new COO.
