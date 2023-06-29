Her mother and father were both graduates of the Class of 1889 of Millersville Normal School. Millersville, like other normal schools, was developed for the training of teachers in the “norms” of how children learn and how best to support and guide them, as they engage in the life-long process of making sense of the world in which they live and adapting to it. After they graduated in 1889, her parents answered a call for teachers in Johnstown. Several teachers in the public schools there had been killed in a great flood in May of that year that swept through Pennsylvania’s Conemaugh Valley. They were both hired.

She was born in 1898, and attended the public schools in Johnstown. In 1916, she began the two-year program of teacher preparation at Millersville. Because of cancelled classes during the pandemic of 1918, she graduated in 1919. She returned to Johnstown and went into the family business, teaching. She was assigned to the Gilbert Street School, a two-room building, in the Brownstown section of town. She taught there for the next 42 years. The building was only eight years old when she started. When she retired in 1961, the building was closed.

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

