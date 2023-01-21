For a brief respite on a Monday evening early in the new year, an NFL play took center stage from sea to shining sea. After making a routine tackle, second-year player, 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, suffered cardiac arrest needing immediate CPR.

First thoughts were what Dr. Peter McCullough, a renowned cardiologist, wrote about how many cardiac arrest cases are the result of vaccine-induced myocarditis. “A million young Americans could have sustained heart damage from the COVID-19 vaccinations. Some will be at risk for cardiac arrest and future heart failure with the highest risk group being males aged 18-24.”

Greg Maresca is a freelance writer who lives in Elysburg, Cumberland County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.