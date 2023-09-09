A little misinformation can be a dangerous thing, especially in the minds of those who have a vendetta against an individual.
Even so, it is hard for me to believe that council members and borough employees honestly believe tour bus groups come to Gettysburg without pre-arranged reservations for meals. Tours do not work that way, and if borough leadership believes this it proves some of the points I have been making over the past several years.
A few points to consider:
• There are very few restaurants in the downtown area that can accommodate bus tours. Upper Crust and its associated restaurants can seat over 650 people.
• Upper Crust played by the rules of the borough and applied for and paid for reserved parking for tour buses back in 2019. The borough decided for whatever reason, punitive or not, to change the rules and took the reserved spots away from Upper Crust.
• As there is an ongoing federal court lawsuit filed by the owner of Upper Crust against the borough for the alleged retaliatory removal of reserved parking spots four years ago, could the borough’s actions regarding making this bus parking decision against the owner of the Upper Crust be a retaliation for that lawsuit?
• The next time you are stuck in a traffic fiasco on the Square, remember that the nightmare was created by manager Gable and borough council trying to find a solution to a problem they created to punish a property owner, taxpayer, and businesswoman in the borough.
• The borough’s own chief of police has told the council and the manager that the safest and most efficient way for bus passengers to exit and return to their buses after eating is by being parked in a “bus parking” spot in front of the restaurant. The manager and council obviously believe they know more about safety than our experienced police chief or perhaps they do not care about safety.
• Under PA law, the buses can legally hold up traffic, stop in the middle of Chambersburg Street in front of Upper Crust to load and unload passengers and there is nothing the borough can do about it, and since it is state law, following the law is not “rude” as clueless councilman Heyser recently observed.
The council, in a very predictable way, followed the convoluted logic of its manager and put together a “pilot program” after the majority of the tour bus visits were completed for the season. Not surprisingly, this program was a disaster as you still had some buses parked in front on residential homes which angered property owners and the way the pilot program was written, it allowed other vehicles, such as RVs and vans, to park in the spaces; back to the drawing board Charlie.
It is not like this issue just popped up. Four years ago, residents and business owners told the council the problem was coming yet those wizards on council followed Piped Piper Chuckie literally right into the traffic. Against community opposition, council for some unknown reason changed the reserved parking ordinance to read: “parking spaces may be reserved and used on a temporary basis for the following purposes: temporary reserved parking for passenger buses and large-capacity vans, for short-term use only, in the loading and unloading of passengers for visitation at historic sites, museums and cultural centers, theaters and tourist attractions.” All should note that this ordinance change excludes restaurants. Hmmmm, I wonder why. By the way, any location that can seat over 650 people at once probably should qualify as a tourist attraction.
The most ludicrous comments I have heard coming from elected borough officials is to blame tourism for these problems. I am guessing those morons in power seem to forget without those tourists, the Borough of Gettysburg would be Milton, Pa., or Sayre, Pa., and if that were the case no one would be paying $1.50/hour to park in downtown Gettysburg or risk having “the bubblegum-bandit meter maid” damage their vehicle with whatever he has in his mouth today.
The issue is not going away as hundreds of tour buses have already booked reservations for meals at Upper Crust for late fall 2023, and 2024, and no they are not all going to just show up and look for a place to eat.
Kudos go out to the local business owners who deal with tour buses on a daily business year after year, who have stepped up and offered to advise the borough on this issue going forward. You would have thought with the many smart people in borough leadership they would have started with asking for some advice prior to putting the pilot plan together.
What to do, what to do, what to do?
It is time for new borough leadership on council to stop picking favorites and to stop taking orders from Chuckie, who without pandemic money would likely have led the borough into receivership and he would likely be back in State College predicting the weather incorrectly.
There are some business owners running for borough council in November. It is time for those adults to take over for the children on council who only want to play the role as Chuckie’s sock puppets.
Borough council elections will be held on Tuesday, November 7. That is the date borough residents can take back control from those currently on council who do not know how to lead and do not want to help local business owners succeed.
