Jeff Cook
He didn’t exactly retire, and he’s not exactly leaving, but Alex Hayes’ departure as managing editor of the Gettysburg Times is more than a news story. It is the end of an era.
I started writing for the Times in 1997. I remember Alex and Ashley in the early days before they were married. They were genuine and fun, and they still are. Both are also very talented writers so the Times is fortunate to still have them in its stable.
I remember well the days following the sale of the newspaper by the Jones family to the Sample Group. Changes were many and we all were worried that heads would roll under the new management. That didn’t happen. When Alex emerged from his meeting with the representatives of ownership, not only did he still have a job, he was made an editor. Others saw things in Alex that he maybe didn’t see in himself. He grew as a person and a professional during his leadership stint and has set a high bar for his replacement.
Alex has written about his friendship with former night editor John O’Donnell. He was quite a character and loved by all who knew him. John would have been proud of the job you have done, Alex.
Jim Hale
In case you hadn’t noticed, we’ve added tag lines at the bottom of stories. They include contact info, so readers with story ideas can reach us easily.
When Editor Deb Thomas asked me what I wanted to list along with my email address, I was stumped at first.
Saying I’ve been a reporter for the Times for nine years would be true but isn’t the whole story, since I was also night editor here for a while in the 90s, not to mention the 15 years I spent as a reporter for the Chesterton Tribune in Northwest Indiana, nearly a year reporting for the Hanover Evening Sun, and 13 years in the communications office at Gettysburg College. (I’m not going to include the few months I spent at a horrible weekly right after college. Since my paycheck bounced sometimes, that wretched publication deserves no mention.)
So, I came up with “who has written professionally since 1981.”
Seeing that in print made me realize it’s been more than 40 years now. Dang, that’s a lot of stories.
I didn’t write much when I was night editor, except for Reporter’s Notebook items, and I don’t know how to quantify all the different things I did at the college.
But, during my years as a reporter, I must have averaged at least six bylined stories a week. Conservatively, call it 300 a year. The Tribune, Evening Sun, and Times add up to about 25 years. That works out to around 7,500 bylines (and literally thousands of government meetings, probably hundreds of car crashes, and dozens of big fires). The total doesn’t include countless uncredited things such as police-news briefs.
And then there’s the infinity of stuff during my time at the college, from alumni magazine stories to promotional materials for prospective students to a brief summary of the Battle of Gettysburg inscribed on a stone at the edge of campus.
Oh, and a gazillion photos for papers and the college.
Despite it all, I’m ready to keep going for a while.
Andrea Grabenstein
I appreciate the holiday lights that illuminate after January.
With all the hustle and bustle of the holidays to make everything perfect, it’s over in a blink of an eye. Before long, it’s time to delicately shove everything back from whence it came for another 11 months.
But driving around at night, it’s nice to see houses still lit up and with displays still propped up in the melting muddy snow. I see your displays and your lights and your floo-floobers and your jing-tinglers and who-hoobers, and other Dr. Suess nouns, and I’m glad.
Going through town and seeing warm lights up is a nice time of reflection during this season when it gets dark an hour after lunchtime and my heating bill looks like the national debt.
I don’t call it lazy; I think colorful lights out in February demonstrates a seasonal hope that will continue to provide a nice brightness in a time when we need it the most.
Or maybe it’s just knowing those are decorations I personally don’t have to take down.
Darryl Wheeler
Last Saturday, I had the opportunity to take photos of the opening of Tymeless Treasures in Biglerville. When I arrived, the first person I talked to was Phil Wagner, proud mayor of Biglerville. He is glad to talk about all the good things that are happening in this little town with two red lights. He is very active in many activities that are happening, and all of them are very positive. Before I left, I stopped to check out the pastries, doughnuts and cookies that were from the Gettysburg Baking Company that has a store on York Street in Biglerville. I had one of the oatmeal cookies and it was soft, chewy, and delicious.
After leaving Biglerville, I headed out of the county to Cumberland Valley High School to watch the Gettysburg High School wrestling team. I arrived at the school about an hour early, so I decided to drive past the school toward Mechanicsburg. I had never been on that stretch of road before. I noticed car dealerships such as Porsche, Land Rover, BMW, Mercedes, Maserati, and Tesla. This is the first time I have ever seen a Tesla dealership since I don’t get out of Adams County very much.
After I went back to the school, I watched Gettysburg defeat Central Dauphin for the District III Team title. It was a fun match to watch, and it was fantastic to see the fans, parents, and wrestlers celebrate after the final bout.
Michael Cooper-White
I was among those invited to join in the initial planning session Wednesday for local observances of A250, the 250th anniversary of our nation’s official founding. While it’s still four years off, advance planning for such major events requires that much lead time.
This meeting got me thinking back on other big anniversaries. I was around for the 200th, when I spent July 4th right on the mall and parade route in our nation’s capital. All subsequent firework displays have been a bit disappointing after that extravaganza in the summer of 1976.
Then, a decade ago, we hosted the nation for the 150th of the Battle of Gettysburg, with the kickoff event on the seminary campus while I was still employed there. It was memorable serving on the community planning committee for that event, too.
It seems to me that casting our eyes forward four years might just help heal some of the rifts in our body politic. It will be an occasion to do what we do at such milestones, celebrate and lament, count our blessings and recommit to fix things that remain broken for too many in our society. Despite the current doomsaying, I’m pretty sure we’ll get there as a United States of America.
While the word is a big mouthful, the anniversary’s being dubbed “Semiquincentennial” (half of a five hundredth anniversary) really invites us to take the long view, doesn’t it? Even four years down the road, we’ll only be halfway to the 500th.
Alex J. Hayes
There are some days it’s hard to believe Toby is 12-and-a-half years old.
He still greets me at the door every day, chases balls and darts into the kitchen whenever he hears a treat bag rustle.
We first noticed his back leg issues in the fall of 2020 during a trip to World’s End State Park. He once walked down that canyon and back up faster than us. This time, he slowed down several times but eventually made it to the top. Lately, we take Callie on longer walks and pickup Toby for the last mile or two.
Last weekend, in Harrisonburg, Va., Toby trekked through James Madison University with no problems. The campus is heavily trafficked with delivery robots. Toby moves at about the speed as the odd machines, but he only drops off presents that I am forced to clean up.
He had one defeat last weekend, but not for lack of trying. Toby loves to explore new environments. He runs into rooms, explores every corner and then moves onto the next space. He continued that tradition in our rental home until he got to a steep staircase.
Several times over our four-day stay, my golden buddy stood at the staircase and put his front paws on the fourth or fifth step. He tried his hardest but could never bring himself to lift his back legs up so he could find out what was in the rooms above. I told him it was only beds and toilets, but he wanted to see for himself.
My buddy has a lot more exploring ahead of him, it just needs to be on more level ground.
