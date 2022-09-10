Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
Ben and I celebrated our third wedding anniversary last weekend by getting fall décor for the house, going to a sunflower field, and checking out his favorite fishing tackle store.
Our seven-year dating anniversary fell in the same week, and I feel so lucky to have Ben in my life. He is truly my best friend. We always have fun together.
With this weekend’s adventure, I decided to dabble in a new craft by making clay earrings. To which, Ben was asked to help since he is better at details than I am. He made some spectacular pumpkin earrings for me.
There are numerous kits on Amazon that have the clay and jewelry pieces, but I also bought additional clay colors at Michael’s. It was nice to do something different and think outside the box.
The sunflower field reminded me of my brother, Vinny, who passed away in March. He always wore a band t-shirt that had a big sunflower on it.
Yesterday marked six months without him here. Out of all the sunflowers in a huge field of yellow, I came across a sunflower that appeared to be in the shape of a heart. I miss him every single day.
He played a huge part in our wedding day, performing our first dance song “You And Me” by Lifehouse with my older brother. I also had a surprise dance with my mother to “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack.
Then, I surprised her again by having my brothers join us for the special dance after a minute into the song. I’m so glad I have the photos and the videos to relive those moments.
If you are ever on the fence about having a videographer at your wedding, I would 100 percent say it’s worth the money.
While we did the special highlight video, we also got a video of the whole day, so we can watch the whole ceremony, funny moments we had taking family photos, entrances into the reception, the dances, speeches, and more.
Jim Hale
Twelve score and six years ago, our forebears fought a war to escape British tyranny.
With that in mind, I can’t understand why a lot of Americans seem genuinely upset about the death of the queen.
Monarchy is the opposite of everything America is supposed to be about.
I’m not going to bow before somebody because of who their daddy was. Maybe you remember a message our forebears sent to London and the world: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal….”
And I’m especially unwilling to abase myself before the leader of a centuries-old criminal enterprise that has enslaved, abused, and stolen from people all over the world.
And don’t start in with the “romance” and “pageantry” nonsense.
Kings start out as local gang leaders who extort protection money (or at least a share of the crops) with the help of violent enforcers called “knights.”
If a king takes over enough territory for long enough, he buys or steals himself a crown and hires a gaggle of theologians to proclaim that his dominance is a Divine Right, just as economists today preach that billionaires’ obscene wealth is ordained by “the invisible hand of the marketplace.”
I’m sympathetic to the royal family on a human level; it’s painful to lose a mother or grandmother.
But they’re still parasites hoarding centuries’ worth of ill-gotten blood-stained gold.
Jeff Cook
I am pleased to share some exciting news — our son Chad and wife Lianna had their first child on Wednesday. His name is Cassian George Cook and at 8 pounds, 11 ounces and 21 inches long, he cuts an imposing figure. During a whirlwind visit Nancy and I got to hold him. I was expecting a linebacker but had to remind myself he was less than one day old.
Chad and Lianna both have fathers named Jeff who in turn each had fathers named George (thus the middle name) — a moving tribute to a past generation. We know they will make great parents. Their dog, Fenway, might have the biggest adjustment of all. Luckily, there’s plenty of love to go around.
Cassian was due on Labor Day. When he showed up two days later, it would have been Nancy’s father’s 100th birthday. Pretty cool.
Cassian has a large shock of dark brown hair. He’s ready to join a rock band — or the NFL. I held him for less than five minutes and felt the bond. I think he likes us!
John Spangler
When the Gettysburg Times takes its sabbath each Sunday, I turn to the other Times, from New York. Last Sunday I found a special section focused on education, leading with the question: “What is school for?”
Multiple essays ran with answers to the question and ranged from the equalizing role public schools play in a diverse population, to citizen building, to a waste of time and money.
Another essay by Heather McGhee and Victor Ray caught my attention by reporting on the suspicions students have when grown-ups are limiting their access to information. They wrote: “a white teenager in Nevada spoke out against censorship at her rural county school board meeting. ‘Discussions of lessons based around our country and society’s true history are absolutely not making me, as a white person, feel attacked or guilty,’ she said. ‘In fact, being able to talk about hard topics such as racial inequality and slavery allowed me to feel proud of how far our society has come and hopeful that we can continue to progress.’”
This makes me wonder if we are missing an important voice in our school board meetings. The voice and the rights of students may or may not be upheld by the grown-ups with political agendas. And so I wonder if there are students who need to show up and speak during public comment periods.
One of Gettysburg’s most historically important figures was Daniel Alexander Payne, who came to town in 1835 for a theological education when the school he operated to educate African American children was declared illegal in Charleston, South Carolina. That was a decision by the governance system populated by white males at the time, with quite an agenda.
Whether Payne’s story makes white students feel good or bad, it should be taught. And it should be taught for the sake of those who are white and their brown, black and every other color peers. For we need to live and work together for a better future, and that depends on a full and true understanding of the past.
But that is my thought. School boards hear from adults who don’t want to pay another dime in school taxes, and others who want to ban some books. I’d like to hear from bright students in our local school systems and I hope that their comments are quoted in the coverage the Gettysburg Times offers of those meetings of our local school boards. So to students, please step up for public comments.
Michael Cooper-White
I have never been an avid Anglophile captivated by all things British. For the first half of her reign, I paid virtually no attention to Queen Elizabeth II. That changed with marriage to Pamela since my late mother-in-law bore an amazing resemblance to the monarch. Over the years she heard lots of comments to that effect and seemed to take a certain amount of pride in being a queen lookalike. I was eager to be seen in public with Pam’s “Mum” and have my public image burnished by rumors I was hanging out with Her Majesty.
Among all of us who live in the “free world,” the English monarchs are unique in not having a choice of their vocations. Elizabeth had no alternative as she became symbolic head of the British Commonwealth at an age too young to be a U.S. senator. I often had the sense that, given her druthers, she might have preferred to work full time in a kennel with puppies or be among the first women horserace jockeys. Being queen was not a matter of choice but of duty. And she fulfilled her duties faithfully and with grace for seven decades.
“God save the Queen,” was shouted by millions for many years. Now that the queen has passed along into another realm, an era has ended. That her passing is mourned in our country, with flags lowered to half-staff, is a sign of hope that former enemies can become staunch allies, revolutions give way to rapprochement, time heals old wounds.
D.K. Thomas
When the Twin Towers came down, everyone said they’d never forget. Now here we are 21 years later, and it appears many, if not most, have forgotten, or just no longer care.
When the country divided over politics, it’s as if the threat of terrorists magically went away.
Remember 9/11? Remember how the R and the D didn’t matter? Remember how roughly 150 members of Congress stood together singing “God Bless America?”
I remember that day. Bill was working at a federal site. White powder was found in an elevator there. A plane was off course; his stationed site was in its path. In those early minutes, no one knew that plane’s ultimate target.
Fear gripped the nation.
Like many parents, I picked up Sarah at school. Despite teachers’ best efforts, students have a way of finding out what’s happening, and I didn’t want Sarah to find out and be afraid. Rebekah wasn’t in school yet, thankfully.
For a time we sat watching the news. We waited for Bill to get home. We tried to understand what was happening.
The girls went out to play. They didn’t need to see hours of replays of planes plowing into the Towers. They didn’t need to hear those news reports. And now, I don’t think either has a clear memory of that day. They were so young.
People were galvanized against the tyranny of terrorists. They stood together.
Now, people act as if everything is a fight against another political party, against their very neighbor; they no longer try to find that once common ground for the good of the country.
I often get letters grousing about the cartoons I run on this page. People unfairly blame Harry, when he’s never once told me what to run, or not to run.
But trying to find a cartoon for today was a nightmare. They were nearly non-existent. I finally did find one related to 9/11. One. There were like a jillion condemning Donald Trump, of which I’m sure the majority of the letter writers would have approved. But I’m not going to diss a former elected official. I don’t condemn Obama, so I’m not going after Trump.
When Trump was in office, this paper ran negative cartoons about him. He was fair game. He’s no longer in office, so he’s no longer fair game in my book. Period.
But each day as I search for a cartoon, I am reminded of the division amongst the people in this country, this state, this county, this town.
If only people would dig deep and dredge up and hold onto those feelings they had on Sept. 11, 2001, this country might begin to mend the rift ripping it in twain.
My prayers today are for the union of the country. And just this year, for the Commonwealth as they come together as one to mourn the loss of their long-serving sovereign.
God bless America, and God bless the Queen.
