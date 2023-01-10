Last week, if only for a brief period, we witnessed the re-emergence in our nation’s capital of true representation, instead of the iron-fisted authoritarianism that’s been the hallmark of what’s passed for Congressional leadership the last few years. How long it lasts remains to be seen, but it’s refreshing to see. Instead of our elected representatives being able to actually act as our representatives, We, the People, have over the last several years been shut out of the process, and forced to watch from the sidelines as House “leadership” dictated the actions, topics, even the decisions our elected representatives could even discuss, much less take. In fact, our “participation” in this process has been limited largely to just paying the bills for what House “leadership” saddled us with. (Hmm, seems pretty similar to the scenario in which the American colonists disagreed with the Crown and declared their independence in 1776.)
Of course, the mainstream media and their fellow opinion-makers (and influencers), who have collectively abdicated their true Constitutional roles and responsibilities, and sold out to whoever will pay them more, have had a field day mocking the return of true representation, if however briefly, to the political scene. If you’ve taken advantage of the opportunity to assess and understand what we’ve been witnessing, you’re aware of how important and positive that return can be. Among other things, it means that We, the People, can now not only contact our actual Congressional Representatives, but we can now have a voice to “Leadership.” What a stark contrast to the situation in the Senate, where “Leadership” not only can but does routinely violate our trust in them to act in and protect our trust in them and our legitimate interests, e.g., by approving the unbelievably irresponsible “Omnibus” spending bill – to the tune of $1.7 trillion plus boondoggle, over 4,000 pages long and containing thousand of pork “earmarks” literally days before a new Congress is seated. The only good out of this is that this clear, total and corrupt betrayal by Senate “leadership” of every voter, his/her family, and his/her descendants, deep into the future. It shows us whom never to vote for in the future.
Part and parcel of this renewal of true representation in the political process, of course, is what’s been labelled as the “House rules package.” Under Article I, Section 5, “Each House may determine the Rules of its Proceedings..” as proposed by that House’s Rules Committee and as accepted by that House. That’s extremely important, because that’s how the House of Representatives will be conducting its business and carrying out its responsibilities. (Under that same Article, the Senate can, but isn’t likely to do the same.) As we saw this past week, the new (118th) Congress will most definitely overhaul its House Rules Committee, and move away from its authoritarian/dictatorial stance of recent years to a more collegiate and productive design and structure.
Will all this be easy? Of course not! First off, there are many House members more interested in destroying our Republic than in saving it; don’t expect them to stop trying. Next, expect the media to intensify its efforts, to continue on the path to replace our Republic with something more akin to what China has in place. And never, ever expect our financier class and deep-pockets companies to slacken their pursuit of the almighty dollar at all costs, even if it costs us all our freedoms. (Among Business school circles, there’s a truism: When profit trumps product, that company has doomed itself. Prime examples include Sears, Disney, and a growing list of failures.)
No, saving and reclaiming our once-great country will be a monumental struggle. But we will, we must, succeed. As Winston Churchill one observed, “Trust the Americans to do the right thing – after they’ve exhausted all other possibilities!” So it is here; so it is now. The tension between those who want our Republic to succeed, and live up to its ideals, and those who don’t, and devote every waking moment on trying to destroy it, has been there from the beginning. It’s time now to take a stand, to live, act, and teach one another what made this country so great for so long, and can again. We, the People, have all the tools we need to succeed; we need merely to use them. It’s time.
Bud Nason welcomes comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let him know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a conservative thinker and an Adams County voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.
