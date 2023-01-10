Last week, if only for a brief period, we witnessed the re-emergence in our nation’s capital of true representation, instead of the iron-fisted authoritarianism that’s been the hallmark of what’s passed for Congressional leadership the last few years. How long it lasts remains to be seen, but it’s refreshing to see. Instead of our elected representatives being able to actually act as our representatives, We, the People, have over the last several years been shut out of the process, and forced to watch from the sidelines as House “leadership” dictated the actions, topics, even the decisions our elected representatives could even discuss, much less take. In fact, our “participation” in this process has been limited largely to just paying the bills for what House “leadership” saddled us with. (Hmm, seems pretty similar to the scenario in which the American colonists disagreed with the Crown and declared their independence in 1776.)

Of course, the mainstream media and their fellow opinion-makers (and influencers), who have collectively abdicated their true Constitutional roles and responsibilities, and sold out to whoever will pay them more, have had a field day mocking the return of true representation, if however briefly, to the political scene. If you’ve taken advantage of the opportunity to assess and understand what we’ve been witnessing, you’re aware of how important and positive that return can be. Among other things, it means that We, the People, can now not only contact our actual Congressional Representatives, but we can now have a voice to “Leadership.” What a stark contrast to the situation in the Senate, where “Leadership” not only can but does routinely violate our trust in them to act in and protect our trust in them and our legitimate interests, e.g., by approving the unbelievably irresponsible “Omnibus” spending bill – to the tune of $1.7 trillion plus boondoggle, over 4,000 pages long and containing thousand of pork “earmarks” literally days before a new Congress is seated. The only good out of this is that this clear, total and corrupt betrayal by Senate “leadership” of every voter, his/her family, and his/her descendants, deep into the future. It shows us whom never to vote for in the future.

Bud Nason welcomes comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let him know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a conservative thinker and an Adams County voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.

