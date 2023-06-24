AJ Rohler
As a job shadow on Thursday, I saw the historic courtroom in the Adams County Courthouse, and I was speechless.
Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel gave me a personal tour of the courtroom and was nice and he described things that made you feel like you were there during the Civil War.
The paintings on the walls were really good. One fun fact I learned about the courtroom was the paintings provide the illusion of ceiling support pillars encircling the room.
Seeing the historic courtroom was my favorite part of the day. It has been a while since I have been in an elevator, and it felt weird, but I took every chance I got to ride in it while in the courthouse.
My day started with an Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) meeting in the 9-1-1 building on Thursday morning. I met many important people and learned about their jobs.
The highlight of the meeting was getting to meet everyone since they all were so welcoming.
After the meeting, I was able to get a tour of the 9-1-1 center and saw dispatchers at work. The number of screens surprised me.
I also saw the medical helicopter stationed at the 9-1-1 center, and it was the closest I have ever been to a helicopter. It was cool and a lot smaller inside than I thought it would be.
This definitely made me want to be a journalist in the future.
Jim Hale
I attended a couple of meetings this week concerning a proposal for four new buildings in downtown Gettysburg, one of which would be seven stories high.
One of the tricky things about covering such proposals is that the approval process tends to require many steps over many months.
For example, this week the borough Planning Commission and Historic Architectural Review Board both made recommendations to the borough Zoning Hearing Board (ZHB) regarding three requests for approval of specific technical aspects of the proposal. Even after the ZHB considers those recommendations, conducts a public hearing, and issues its ruling, lots of steps will still remain. There’s not even a detailed land development plan yet. That gets approved later by the planning commission — after HARB issues a recommendation to the borough council, which will decide if the buildings’ exterior designs are acceptable.
My point is, it’s easy to make the mistake of thinking one board or another’s favorable recommendation or action amounts to the project being “approved,” when in fact a final decision is still months away.
I end up writing about things over and over as they wend their way through the system. In my stories, I try to make it clear where things are in the process.
People often complain about how long it takes government to do anything, but I think folks would be far more dismayed if important decisions were made suddenly.
At the same time, there’s no denying that the process can be frustrating and confusing, especially to people who are unfamiliar with it and are already busy enough without sitting through a zillion meetings.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
The youngest job shadow I ever had wanted to learn more about journalism, so she tagged along with me to the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) meeting Thursday, where she met many elected officials.
New Oxford resident AJ Rohler was so attentive throughout the nearly two-hour long meeting. She listened to speakers, took notes, and asked questions afterwards. She introduced herself and shook many people’s hands as a professional.
Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel gave AJ a personal tour of the historic courtroom. She was in awe of the space, and it was her favorite part of the day.
She also received a wonderful tour of the 9-1-1 center thanks to County Administrator Steve Nevada and Rick Esenwine, deputy director of the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
She also saw the medical helicopter stationed at the 9-1-1 center and met the amazing elections’ office staff at the Adams County Courthouse. She was particularly excited about riding in the elevator in the courthouse.
AJ has a passion for writing, so I was happy to show her what I do. I enjoyed spending the day with someone with her energy. It was nice to look at my job from the perspective of a 13-year old and see the magic light up in her eyes.
Ethan Larsh
I opened my Instagram reels Wednesday night, to find that it was inundated with content regarding the Oceangate submarine.
There is a struggle with class in America. I hate the ethos that a Jeff Bezos-type exudes, knowing that a small portion of his fortune could prevent, and possibly end homelessness and hunger issues in the US. Like many, I’d like to see his endless riches go toward people in need, instead of furthering his empire.
However, I wouldn’t delight in his death like some people are doing on social media. There’s so many memes that poke fun at the fact that these people were inevitably going to die. Furthermore, earlier in the week, before we learned that they died when their vessel imploded, one theory on how they would meet their demise was that they would run out of oxygen on the vessel and asphyxiate to death. Yet, people seemed to find humor in this.
That’s a terrible way to die, and I wouldn’t wish that fate on anyone. I don’t care how rich you are.
Jeff Cook
Following the crowd is not always a good idea. I learned that the hard way in seventh grade.
Our English teacher was Miss Quigg. She was only about 10 or so years older than we were. She wore glasses and looked the part of an educator. She was smart and beautiful — and very popular with the students, me included.
One day when she was out of the room, someone came up with a bright idea. I swear it wasn’t me.
At an appointed time, we would all throw our pencils to the front of the room as a prank. There was no intent to inflict harm and no one suggested we aim at her.
When the clock struck 2:00 (or whatever time we had agreed). One pencil javelined toward the blackboard and landed near the door as our beloved teacher stood in front of her desk on the other side of the classroom. It was mine.
Realizing my betrayal, I walked sheepishly forward, retrieved my pencil and slunk back to my seat. I knew there would be consequences.
John Spangler
This coming week will mark the 10th anniversary of the Seminary Ridge Museum’s opening day (on the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg). It remains one of the most important projects given to me over the years I served on the seminary staff.
More importantly, the museum has gained relevance over its first decade. Since its opening day, visitors have commended the award winning exhibit’s ability to challenge them, with many saying “it made me think” about the causes and consequences of the war “in new ways.” Moreover, its themes address the long standing and modern echoes of the American struggle with race, the wounds of war, and the legacy of deeply troubling conflict.
With the cultural and political attacks on all things that could possibly make a white person uncomfortable about their history, the study of the civil war could itself become the next to be censored by the new culture warriors.
And so up on the Seminary Ridge is a true educational exhibit that explores the 19th century debates about slavery, fundamentalism, and the relevant Biblical texts conducted by Samuel Schmucker for young future Lutheran pastors. And the uncomfortable causes of a war that brought military leaders to use its cupola as the critical lookout post in the Gettysburg theatre of battle, and finally, the compassion of healing for more than 600 wounded soldiers treated in and around the seminary building as field hospital. There is no more important a place and exhibit that the Seminary Ridge Museum.
And so it stands, faithfully, as an ensign in Gettysburg, a signal to the deep value of history, causes and consequences, hopeful and discomforting, offering the nation one of the most important artifacts (Schmucker Hall itself) and exhibits in the American story, period. The best history will make us think, will make us uncomfortable, and offer us hopeful wisdom to face the future.
She must have liked me because my only “punishment” was to stand out in the hallway until the end of the school day. I had plenty of time to reflect on what I had done. She never mentioned it again.
