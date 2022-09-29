No word in as of yet whether marijuana was on the menu last Friday at the Adams County employee appreciation picnic courtesy of our pro-marijuana county commissioner, Marty Qually.

“The Friends of Marty” put up the marijuana/vote for Qually sign in the historic district of Gettysburg last week. I personally do not believe the rumors I heard regarding a joint being quid pro quo for a vote taking place.

Harry Hartman is the publisher of the Gettysburg Times, and a staunch, dedicated Republican.

