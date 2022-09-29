No word in as of yet whether marijuana was on the menu last Friday at the Adams County employee appreciation picnic courtesy of our pro-marijuana county commissioner, Marty Qually.
“The Friends of Marty” put up the marijuana/vote for Qually sign in the historic district of Gettysburg last week. I personally do not believe the rumors I heard regarding a joint being quid pro quo for a vote taking place.
Qually, who has been looking for a new job since the last county commissioner’s election, is taking a half-baked swing at unseating incumbent Dan Moul in the 91st Pennsylvania House District. Qually and his friends, who obviously believe Adams County votes can be found at the bottom of a bong, have taken a very radical and leftist approach to his current political campaign.
Following what many believe will be Qually receiving a sound trouncing by Moul on Nov. 8, you have to wonder how radical and far left Qually’s campaign will run in next year’s county commissioner’s race.
Adams County voters should not forget Qually came out in support of removing all Confederate monuments from the battlefield, and infamously called many of us “armed racist morons.” And, like a true leftist coward, hid under his bed for months due to the local and national backlash from his possibly weed-infused comments.
With this in mind, I personally love letters to the editor in my newspapers, even the letters blaming me for what people consider wrongs in their lives. I am a firm believer the number of letters to the editor in a newspaper is a true sign of a successful newspaper. I have seen all of the obligatory letters supporting Marty recently and to each his own and congratulations to the Adams County Democrat Committee for pulling together this successful letter-writing campaign; the Adams County Republican Committee could learn from this action.
There were a few letters written by military veterans that surprised me. Voters, including veteran voters, on both the left and right should remember Qually was the lone county commissioner who voted against hiring a second full-time employee in the county veteran’s affairs, office proving he does not want the best possible help for Adams County’s own military heroes. There are years the county veteran’s affairs office delivers over $2 million in new VA benefits to Adams County veterans, not to mention the tens of millions of dollars the VA is already paying to say thank you for their service. Does the commissioner Qually not realize that while greatly helping our veteran heroes, much of that VA benefit money gets spent at many county businesses? Who knows where some of our county veterans would be if Qually had his way?
To be brutally honest, even Qually knows he has no chance of defeating incumbent Moul in the November election. From Moul’s work on behalf of Adam’s County residents in Harrisburg, to his popularity in the county, to the advantage registered Republicans hold in the county, Moul will be elected to represent Adams County voters and to serve as our representative in Harrisburg on Nov. 8, and all the dope in Adams County will not change that.
During one of the previous multitudes of times Qually challenged Moul, Marty spent over $100,000 of donated money, mostly from unions and non-Adams County residents. The results of that election saw Moul crush Qually by 20 points.
From the standpoint of being a somewhat informed observer, Marty does not care if he wins this election; the key to this election is to get Qually’s name out there for next year’s county commissioner’s election. After trying to find another job for the past four years, perhaps Marty has finally realized the only people in the world who will employ him are Adams County Democrats. Perhaps even some of them will now pull back from Qually and his pro illegal drug platform.
A close friend of mine told me not to write this column as it gives Marty free exposure, but in a world where people are afraid to speak out in defense of their beliefs because they are afraid of being cancelled by the woke mob, I say politicians like Qually and John Fetterman have forced the issue of legalizing drugs, anti-police, anti-American agenda to the max, and it time to stand up against it, unless you are ready to accept your children being able to smoke marijuana legally in your home or for that matter on a school fieldtrip in front of the county courthouse with Qually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.