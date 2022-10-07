The author Maya Angelou (I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings) once said, “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.” In Pennsylvania, Republicans control both the Senate and the House of Representatives, even though surveys show the Republican position on many issues is deeply unpopular, even among a large minority of Republicans. It’s time to believe what Pennsylvania Republicans have shown us, who they are and what they care about. That’s why it’s critically important to elect as many Democrats now running for the legislature. Locally, that means voting for Marty Qually for the seat in the House of Representatives now held by Dan Moul, who goes right along with the Republican leadership.

For example, because the Republican-controlled legislature refuses to raise the state minimum wage, low-income workers have lost ground relative to their counterparts in the surrounding states, especially in rural areas. Pennsylvania’s minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25/hour for 14 years, falling farther and farther behind neighboring states. Twenty-four states have increased their minimum wage since 2014. A minimum wage of $15/hour would benefit more than a million Pennsylvanians, adding billions of dollars to our economy. It would also create a wage floor that would help small businesses find the workers they need. Nearly three-quarters of Pennsylvania voters support increasing the minimum wage to $15/hour over the next four years and adjusting it for inflation every year thereafter.

Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal; the views expressed in this column are Berg’s own opinions, and do not reflect the opinion of this newspaper, or anyone else. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.

