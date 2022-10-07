The author Maya Angelou (I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings) once said, “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.” In Pennsylvania, Republicans control both the Senate and the House of Representatives, even though surveys show the Republican position on many issues is deeply unpopular, even among a large minority of Republicans. It’s time to believe what Pennsylvania Republicans have shown us, who they are and what they care about. That’s why it’s critically important to elect as many Democrats now running for the legislature. Locally, that means voting for Marty Qually for the seat in the House of Representatives now held by Dan Moul, who goes right along with the Republican leadership.
For example, because the Republican-controlled legislature refuses to raise the state minimum wage, low-income workers have lost ground relative to their counterparts in the surrounding states, especially in rural areas. Pennsylvania’s minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25/hour for 14 years, falling farther and farther behind neighboring states. Twenty-four states have increased their minimum wage since 2014. A minimum wage of $15/hour would benefit more than a million Pennsylvanians, adding billions of dollars to our economy. It would also create a wage floor that would help small businesses find the workers they need. Nearly three-quarters of Pennsylvania voters support increasing the minimum wage to $15/hour over the next four years and adjusting it for inflation every year thereafter.
In education, Pennsylvania still has one of the most inequitably funded K-12 school systems. It is billions of dollars short in providing an adequate education for all our children. In response, Republicans say it’s acceptable for some of our school districts to prepare students to work in McDonald’s while others prepare them to be engineers or doctors. Pennsylvania is fourth from the bottom in funding higher education. The affordability of our state colleges for middle class families is also fourth from the bottom of all 50 states.
On taxes, Pennsylvania is still the only gas-producing state with no extraction tax (on the gas from the wells), and 73 percent of corporations that do business in our state, all of them giant multi-national businesses, pay no corporate income taxes while Pennsylvania-based businesses pay at high rates. The tax burden on low- and middle-income families remains twice that for the top one percent. Some Republican lawmakers want to spend the state’s $12 billion surplus to cut taxes on wealthy corporations and individuals; nearly three-quarters of Pennsylvania voters want wealthy corporations and individuals to pay more in taxes.
Republicans want to make it harder to vote: House Bill 1300 which was passed by the House and Senate creates new restrictions on voting, limits early voting, reduces the number of ways mail ballots can be returned, and allows ballots with technical errors to be rejected.
Even though legislative elections are still gerrymandered, Republican leaders complain about legislative maps that reduce the enormous advantage they had for two decades to a smaller one. They have proposed a constitutional amendment to draw legislative districts that would enable them to hold power in the General Assembly forever, no matter what the people of Pennsylvania want. Even worse, Republicans want to rig judicial elections: Republican leaders support a constitutional amendment to replace statewide election of appellate court judges and justices
with elections in gerrymandered districts. This would enable them to ensure a Republican majority on the courts for the foreseeable future. The only election the Republicans can’t fix is the statewide race for governor, so they have proposed constitutional amendments that take away many of the powers that have always resided with the executive in the federal and all state governments.
The goal of the Republicans in Harrisburg is obvious. They want to make it harder for Democrats to vote, and to ensure that the legislative and judicial elections take place in districts that guarantee Republican victories. Without judicial checks on their action, a Republican-dominated General Assembly can ignore the demands of voters for government policies that provide opportunity and prosperity for all Pennsylvanians
.And then there’s the abortion issue. From Senator Lindsay Graham on down, Republicans have shown us who they are. As State Senator, Doug Mastriano sponsored legislation barring abortions after six weeks. Asked if women who broke that law should be charged with murder, he said, “Yes.” Mastriano is now the Republican candidate for governor. His Democratic opponent, Josh Shapiro. supports current state law, which bars the procedure after 24 weeks with exceptions. Pennsylvania’s Legislature has been under GOP control for years and is likely to still be run by Republicans after this fall’s election, making it a strong possibility that Mastriano would be able to sign further restrictions into law should he win in November.
According to a poll by Franklin & Marshall College, 54 percent of Pennsylvanians support keeping abortion legal under certain circumstances, 31 percent under any circumstances.
It’s clear that the Republicans are out of touch with most Pennsylvanians. Now is our chance to reconnect.
Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal; the views expressed in this column are Berg’s own opinions, and do not reflect the opinion of this newspaper, or anyone else. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.
