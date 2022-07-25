That special congressional election recently held in southern Texas along the Mexican border was just a blip on the national news’ radar, but its results have Democrats seeing red.

The election filled the seat left vacant by the retirement of Democrat Rep. Filemon Vela and was won by Mayra Flores, a 36-year-old respiratory therapist, who is no career politician. That is only a small slice of the story that could be the initial ripple resulting in a November midterm GOP tsunami.

Greg Maresca is a freelance writer who lives in Elysburg, Northumberland County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.