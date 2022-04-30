Jim Hale
We’ve been struggling with a lot of computer-related changes at the Times lately.
It’s frustrating beyond belief, like untangling angry octopuses while blindfolded, and I haven’t had to mess with it nearly as much as some of my colleagues.
Every program is dependent on numerous others, each with its own user-name and password, none of which anybody knows because they haven’t been needed in years.
Meanwhile, a newspaper still needs to be published six days a week.
I wish to God computer technology had stopped in the 1990s. Email, CDs, and DVDs were enough, and actually made life more convenient than their predecessors.
Everything since then has made life more complicated and frustrating. For example, you used to get Microsoft Word on a CD. You fed it into your computer and were done. You owned it. You could use it for years until it was hopelessly outdated. You didn’t even need an internet connection. Now software is on the cloud and you will have to rent it forever, paying whatever they demand.
And don’t get me started on social media, which have poisoned our culture, wrecked our politics, and are in the process of destroying local journalism. Social media eat local ad revenue but return nothing to the community.
I read a piece recently that suggested the internet is literally demonic, summoned into the world by countless passwords that function as magic spells, and bound by myriad mystic symbols in the form of microcircuits on chips.
Of course I don’t really believe that, but sometimes I could swear I hear the web cackling.
Vanessa Sanders
This is my first week back, and it was already filled with plenty of fun and unique assignments. Gettysburg is known for many things, but now we can add a Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS) junior’s sock monkey photo and a new virtual reality experience to the list.
GAHS junior Katherine Hansen won a national gold medal in the 2022 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition for the sock monkey photo entitled, “Soaked.” She will be honored at a ceremony on June 9 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
I wrote stories about the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition during my previous stint at the Gettysburg Times. I also met talented musicians from GAHS who qualified for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) All-States.
These are definitely the types of stories I’ve missed.
On Thursday, Gettysburg Times photographer Darryl Wheeler and I traveled back to 1863 through Gettysburg’s first-ever virtual reality experience called Ticket to the Past—Unforgettable Journeys, at the Gettysburg Lincoln Railroad Station.
This new immersive virtual reality experience, which opened to the public yesterday, features the stories of three people at the railroad station in July 1863.
Darryl and I were able to select one of the occupants and follow their story wearing virtual reality oculus headsets. The stories unfolded before our eyes in 3-D.
It was incredible to see President Lincoln’s Nov. 18, 1863, arrival at the station for the dedication of the national cemetery in the third room.
It is such a new and innovative way to reach residents and visitors.
It was also especially nice to go through the experience with Darryl. We had so many adventures when I was previously at the paper. We covered Bermudian Springs graduation ceremony that was cut short by downpours and I held his large umbrella in the winds so he could get photos. We also met people who were ice fishing in freezing temperatures. It seems like there is a weather pattern here.
Michael Cooper-White
Skydivers and paratroopers probably get tired of hearing people say, “I’ve never seen any reason to jump out of a perfectly good airplane.” Those paratroopers who ended up swinging in trees near our local battlefield a couple weeks ago may be having some second thoughts about their profession. I wish I could have been in the room during their debriefing, as I’m pretty sure things didn’t go entirely according to the mission plan.
In case you missed it, out in Arizona last Sunday, two cousins jumped out of two perfectly good airplanes. The kicker was, prior to exiting the aircraft, each was its only occupant. The plan was to swap places by “catching” the other plane on its way down. One succeeded. The other didn’t, so a perfectly good Cessna 182 crashed in some undisclosed desert location while its would-be pilot drifted earthward under his canopy. There are few trees in the Arizona desert, so he probably at least was spared the fate of some of America’s finest who stopped short of their battlefield destinations here.
I suspect this isn’t the end of the story for the two cousins or their corporate sponsor, Red Bull. Prior to the stunt, they tried and failed to get approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for an exemption to several laws of the skyways they violated on Sunday. They’re going to need a lot of Red Bull energy drinks as they face those steely-eyed FAA investigators.
At the FAA’s wise insistence, all who us who fly aircraft these days get a good dose of training in “risk management” and good “aeronautical decision-making.” Pages and pages of those topics’ exhaustive training can be distilled down to a four-word summary: “Don’t do foolish things.” It seems like those Red Bull-infused plane swappers seeking their moment of fame missed that part of the curriculum.
Harry Hartman
So “Confused Joe” is apparently going to cave to the radical socialists in his party and is going to cancel college debt in an effort to buy votes in the upcoming mid-term election.
What does that mean for people like me who worked two full-time jobs while going to school full time to just be able to live and then went to work immediately out of school and paid off my student debt?
Will I, someone who paid off my student debt, get a check from “Clueless Joe?” I have to ask myself, why did I work so hard to pay of my student debt when we have a weak president who is told by his staff to first wipe off the drool on his chin and then wipe out some or all college debt.
I am sure there are smarter people out there than me who will reply to my column today with answers for me. I would assume there are institutions out there that are truly owed this money, so the government wipes out the debt or prints more money to pay off the debt or forces the institutions/lenders to wipe the money off the balance sheet.
I hope someone could explain this process to me because as we are all aware, our president has no idea what is really going on around him. Also, someone reach out and explain to me what wiping out this college debt for all those gender studies and community activist majors out there does to the hyper-inflation we are all dealing with right now? Maybe I will re-enroll in college and run up $50,000 in college debt before Joey-Boy takes this action, why not, in our growing socialistic country you do not have to pay for it anymore?
I have an idea for Joe, when he is wiping out the student debt, why does he not just go for broke, and I do mean BROKE and wipe out everyone’s mortgage debt? I also saw financial numbers out there that due to Joe’s economy, credit card debt in the country is up $3.3 billion. Why can’t Joe just wipe out all credit card next after the college debt and mortgage debt?
I think these moves would certainly buy Joey a lot of votes. What about that pesky national debt, what is it like $30 trillion, Joe, please wipe that out next, not having that debt hanging over the heads of my children for the next 60 years will make me sleep a lot better. We know you sleep well; you have been seen many times dozing off at meetings.
Jeff Cook
Random jottings:
... Two Wednesdays ago, I went outside at 5:30 a.m. to retrieve the Gettysburg Times from the hook under our mailbox and there they were, the planets in perfect alignment, just like Astronomer Ian said they would be in a previous edition of our daily paper.
Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Saturn ascended from East to Southeast in the sky, each one above and to the right of the others, as though you could connect them with a laser pen. I took Ian’s word for the order of the orbs, though Venus was its usual dazzling self and Mars seemed to have a reddish hue. It was humbling. I am amazed at how much we know, and don’t know, about the universe.
... Last week’s entry about the bricks on the southwest quadrant was fairly labor intensive. I’ll work my way around the square eventually, but before I do, an additional tribute to Sam Mudd. I thought of him on a recent Monday when the From the Ground Up crew was out and about early, picking up the litter after a busy weekend. The weekly clean-ups all started with Dr. Mudd, who masterminded and headed up the original volunteer workforce many years ago. Thanks Sam, and thanks to all who have followed his example. Our town is a pristine source of pride because of your efforts.
... I was relieved to learn that renowned Lincoln scholar Gabor Boritt is still alive and was reminded of Mark Twain, who once remarked, “The report of my demise was greatly exaggerated.”
