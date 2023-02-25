Jim Hale
It’s not easy being a pessimist, and I don’t think it will get any easier.
For example, I couldn’t really enjoy the beautiful weather Thursday. I mean, sunny and 75 degrees in February, birds singing, etc.
But all I could think about was the other shoe. You know, the one that’s always about to drop.
Such weather feels unnatural. Surely it means something is wrong with the world, or at the very least that a cataclysmic snowstorm is lurking malevolently just over the horizon.
Plus, this very mild winter has created perfect conditions for brushfires, which have been keeping local firefighters very busy in recent days.
A couple of fire chiefs have told me we could be in for a long spring and summer in terms of brushfires, unless we get some snow to pack things down and get some real moisture into the ground, or at least some good, soaking rains. Even then, materials on the ground can ignite as soon as an hour after rainfall, even if the ground is muck.
I foresee problems if people insist on burning yard waste right now or fail to douse ashes thoroughly before discarding them.
That prediction isn’t pessimistic. It’s absolutely realistic.
Jeff Cook
I’ve never had a bucket list, but if I did there are many items I could cross off.
I have lived a life full of wonder. I have gazed at the vastness of the Grand Canyon. I have traveled to the Alps and observed the highest point in North America, Denali. I have stood next to the statue of David in Florence and marveled at its maker, Michelangelo, who plied his trade until the age of 88. I have visited Kauai, the garden island, and walked through the tectonic plates that separate Europe and our own continent in Iceland. And I have sung in an Irish pub.
The rich experiences I have enjoyed with family and friends are much more than I have deserved. But the coolest thing of all might have been my one-ditty gig at the Reel Inn. It wasn’t planned. It just unfolded. The River Eske flows through Donegal and empties into the Atlantic Ocean. It is known for fly-fishing, thus the name of the bar, which abuts the waterway. Nancy and I and our friends found the place a short walk from our hotel seeking to sample the local color (and libations).
We didn’t bring our fly-rods but our elbows were working fine.
Naturally, there was a “band.” It consisted of a guitar player and two accordionists, a combination of musicians I had never seen before. After playing a set or two, they asked the crowd if anyone wanted to sing a song. We all stared at each other or the ceiling in a moment of awkward silence, like when asking for volunteers to do something unpleasant. Inspired, I inquired if the band knew “The Fishy Mermaid.” One of the accordion players said he did. It is an up-tempo sea shanty about a ship lost at sea. I got through all five verses without incident and basked in the polite applause, a smattering. A few others were inspired to sing. A fine time was had by all.
I’m still kicking myself for not volunteering to sing “Wild Rover” a few days later at a dinner in Dublin. Our “representative” was not a good “voice” for America. Not to mention he had no familiarity with the tune or lyrics.
Perhaps you’d like to hear the songs I’ve mentioned? Or other classics like “Danny Boy,” “Jug of Punch,” “Whisky in the Jar,” “Brennan on the Moor,” “Molly Malone,” “Roddy McCorley,” etc?
I’ll be singing with The Antlers at the Mansion House in Fairfield on March 16 at 6 p.m. and at American Legion Post 262 in Biglerville on St. Patty’s Day at 7 p.m. Come and enjoy the craic (the Irish word for fun)! No cover, no minimum.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
My brother Vinny, who passed away last March, always had a passion for theater and was incredibly talented in every role he played at our alma mater, Pottsgrove High School.
We performed together during my senior year in the musical “Smile,” which was a comedy featuring pageants. I played Maria Gonzalez while my brother portrayed “Little Bob.”
When getting involved in theater, you form special bonds with your fellow actors. It’s hard to explain, but I will always be grateful for the extra time we had together during the show. There were so many memories created in such a short time.
He was so talented and did an amazing job. My family opted to have people donate to the theater program at our high school in Vinny’s name. We were blown away by the support.
Through his memorial contributions, the theater department purchased two wireless microphones and a fog machine.
Vinny had an old fog machine from Spencer’s that he let me borrow for a video project. It seemed like the perfect thing he’d want to contribute to.
They included a special shoutout in a playbill for their upcoming musical. We were surprised about the shoutout. It was really nice to see him remembered in this way and keep him memory alive.
“Vincent Pellechio was a talented musician, enjoyed singing, playing the guitar, and was very involved in our Pottsgrove Theater department. Vincent loved being a part of Mr. Todd Kelly’s theater productions and also enjoyed his music classes with Mrs. Cindy Foust,” they wrote.
In addition to the donation, my family established a scholarship in Vinny’s memory.
Amanda Hollabaugh
It is officially seven days until the start of spring break, and I’m so excited!
It’s not because I have any big plans or expectations for the week off but it’s because this semester has just flown by. Time seems to go faster the closer I get to graduation.
In other news: 42 days until Easter, 128 days until July 4th, 270 days until Thanksgiving, 302 days until Christmas, and 309 days until 2024.
John Spangler
I am bumping up against my first anniversary in the role of stringer for the Gettysburg Times. At first, I confess I didn’t like the spread-out timing of the work. Having fewer to no evening meeting commitments was something I looked forward to in retirement. But municipalities and school boards usually include evening meetings so that members and residents can participate.
Yet the positives keep piling up. Seeing the flow of township business fascinates me. And the forced careful listening is a great exercise for my aging brain. And then getting to know the landscape, locations and issues of land development provide a familiarity with the community that I truly appreciate.
My guess is that when the public comments are called for on the agendas, board chairs likely hope that there will be no comments. I imagine their silent hope for no harsh words, no controversial opinions thrown their way. The unpredictability produces anxiety, I am sure. Yet it’s the listening to constituencies that reveal important factors, insights and perspective. Harsh comments, ill informed opinions are also occasions for graceful, gracious listening. And comments can become moments when supervisors, commissioners, and committee members can teach respectful behavior. Listening first is the best lesson learned if we ourselves want to be heard.
I wish there were more public comments and that those comments were more varied and freer from partisan talking points. The talking points more often come up in school board meetings these days, with the newest wave of censorship pushed by well funded lobbying interest groups like Moms for Liberty. Municipalities enjoy a truly local focus.
There are a few members of the public who come to meetings just to watch and listen themselves, keeping in touch with what is going on. I am glad they are there. They too, teach us the importance of listening first, and only then offering our own perspectives.
Being a reporter for the local newspaper underscores the fact that someone is listening to every word spoken and all actions taken. Such an exercise is essential for an informed public. Everyone can support local journalism by reading and especially subscribing and then writing.
