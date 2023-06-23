I’m never frightened on planes. Then my life is in other people’s hands. It’s when my life is in my hands that I start worrying.

I spent most of my days getting away with being irresponsible. Yet now that I pay for my own food and lodgings, I sweat every time I use my debit card.

Alexandra Paskhaver writes a humor column for the Delaware County Daily Times and the Gettysburg Times.

