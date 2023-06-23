I’m never frightened on planes. Then my life is in other people’s hands. It’s when my life is in my hands that I start worrying.
I spent most of my days getting away with being irresponsible. Yet now that I pay for my own food and lodgings, I sweat every time I use my debit card.
Then I step outside and freeze, because I’m in Seattle.
I forsook the sunny suburbs of ‘Sylvania to spend the summer in Seattle. Actually, I’m from New Jersey, but that doesn’t alliterate as well.
The first attraction I rushed to see is a stand where you can get free bananas. It’s near a landmark called The Spheres, but that’s just trivia.
There are many reasons why I decided to move to Seattle. I’ll list some: money.
There might be a few more reasons, but I have a word limit, you know. If my manager’s reading this, the job is thrilling and awesome and educational, too.
To fly out, I had to renew my passport, which involves getting a new passport photo. By federal law, these photos have to be bad enough for their subjects to spend 10 years being embarrassed by them before they’re allowed to get new ones.
The only reason children get their passports renewed after five years is because if teenagers had to come to terms with how they looked at 6, they’d never forgive the federal government.
This is an issue for the feds, because they need more young taxpayers around. I guess older taxpayers can afford to be embarrassed. Pun intended.
The process of getting a passport photo would be easier if I could at least strike some interesting poses. But when you get your picture taken, you can’t have any facial expressions.
You must pose in a dull, lifeless fashion, as if you don’t know the meaning of joy. If the final result doesn’t look like a mugshot, it can’t serve as a valid ID.
I think it’s because the agents checking your passport at airports don’t know the meaning of joy, either. The most exciting moment in their days must be when someone tries to check luggage that could be a carry-on.
I arrived in Seattle on a Saturday afternoon and immediately started to learn the state of the city.
You know those movies where a fashionista exits a store, expensive bags hanging on her arm, and flounces downtown, her hair blowing in the wind?
My hair flaps into my eyes, and in place of the Gucci handbag I’ve got an Amazon Fresh tote, and I hit every red light along the way, but otherwise, it’s exactly like that.
In some places, the streets are paved with gold. In Seattle, they’re paved with concrete and cobblestones. Near Pike Place Market, the famous farmers’ market, you can see both.
Aspiring Seattleites—or is it Satellites?—take note. You can visit the original Starbucks, if you can squeeze past the throng of hundreds of caffeine addicts.
People stand in line for an hour for the same drink they could get in a neighboring coffee shop, but it’s part of the experience.
I wouldn’t recommend shooting down Seattle’s rocky roads on an electric scooter, but that doesn’t stop native city dwellers. If you fall, it’ll make for one heck of an embarrassing photo. It might even be passport-worthy.
I also explored the Seattle Public Library. The upper floors are built on a slant. It’s the only place where you can walk in a circle and not end up right back where you started.
Alas, my apartment is built into a parking garage, so I can’t see any beautiful sights from my window, unless you count the wheels of the car parked in front of it.
All in all, I’d rather be in Philadelphia. Yet I’m stuck here for the next few weeks. I’m still trying to adapt my New Jersey eyes to Washington.
The Northwest isn’t like the East Coast. But here, I get free bananas.
