“Original intent” is a term used to describe the thoughts and ideals of the American Founders when they were considering the words used in the founding documents of the United States. The Founders gave us plenty of material from which to derive their original intent of the language used in the US Constitution. Article VI, Section 3 of the US Constitution, which states that no religious test shall be required for an individual to qualify for any elected or appointed office. The First Amendment of the Bill of Rights restricts any Congressional law to establish a national religion and protects the free speech associated with the public expression of any faith. Thomas Jefferson warned of pushing political agendas through misinterpretation of the Founding documents in his admonishment of Justice William Johnson. James Madison prognosticated that using ancient phraseology to interpret modern law concepts would change their meanings. So, what did the Founders mean by the term ‘separation of church and state?’

Many state constitutions and their contributing authors agreed about their stances on this matter. John Adams was involved with the framing of the Massachusetts constitution and relayed how the debates were originally waged between members of various denominations who did not care to set one Christian denomination over another. This opinion was also held by Roman Catholic Charles Carroll, signer of the Declaration of Independence from Maryland. George Mason proposed that the federal government should not favor one sect of Christians over another or establish laws preferring one. James Madison professed that a national religion should not be established. The New Hampshire constitution stated that every Christian denomination was to be afforded equal protection under the law, with none being subordinate to another. Similar verbiage was used in the constitutions of New Jersey, North Carolina, and Connecticut.

Dr. David W. Bolton, a Conewago Township resident, works in municipal government.

