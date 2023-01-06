“Original intent” is a term used to describe the thoughts and ideals of the American Founders when they were considering the words used in the founding documents of the United States. The Founders gave us plenty of material from which to derive their original intent of the language used in the US Constitution. Article VI, Section 3 of the US Constitution, which states that no religious test shall be required for an individual to qualify for any elected or appointed office. The First Amendment of the Bill of Rights restricts any Congressional law to establish a national religion and protects the free speech associated with the public expression of any faith. Thomas Jefferson warned of pushing political agendas through misinterpretation of the Founding documents in his admonishment of Justice William Johnson. James Madison prognosticated that using ancient phraseology to interpret modern law concepts would change their meanings. So, what did the Founders mean by the term ‘separation of church and state?’
Many state constitutions and their contributing authors agreed about their stances on this matter. John Adams was involved with the framing of the Massachusetts constitution and relayed how the debates were originally waged between members of various denominations who did not care to set one Christian denomination over another. This opinion was also held by Roman Catholic Charles Carroll, signer of the Declaration of Independence from Maryland. George Mason proposed that the federal government should not favor one sect of Christians over another or establish laws preferring one. James Madison professed that a national religion should not be established. The New Hampshire constitution stated that every Christian denomination was to be afforded equal protection under the law, with none being subordinate to another. Similar verbiage was used in the constitutions of New Jersey, North Carolina, and Connecticut.
Some states were not for such religious equality among Christians. Several states took issue with Roman Catholics holding public office, fearful that their allegiance to a power in a foreign country (the Pope) would usurp their devotion to the citizens of the United States, including John Adams’ compatriots in Massachusetts. In North Carolina, the constitution prohibited the holding of office by anyone denying Protestant teachings and others whose religious principles were seen as incompatible to the safety and freedom of the State.
The original intent of the Founders’ constitutional language concerning the separation of church and state was to forbid the federal establishment of a national religion. It had no bearing on the actions of state legislators within their home jurisdictions to promote or disapprove of any sect or denomination of Christianity. Considering the language of the Bill of Rights, Justice Story confirmed that the original intent of Article VI, Section 3 and the First Amendment were to prevent the establishment of a national religion without imposing federal restrictions of government on state governmental authorities. He expressed that the general consensus among the Founders was for the state governments to have jurisdiction over interstate religious activity. He also warned of public disapproval and possible anger that might arise from the federal government’s attempt to level the playing field among religions within individual states. Since then, Supreme Courts have lost their interpretation of original intent concerning what a religion was to the Founders: a denomination within Christianity. They did not recognize other major world religions in their communities, and some found favor in fighting among their fellows in Christ. Protecting the interests of those who practice religious variations within Christian communities eventually gave way to new and foreign purposes for the protections and prohibitions enshrined in the Constitution and the First Amendment.
Dr. David W. Bolton, a Conewago Township resident, works in municipal government.
