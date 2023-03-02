There was never any real question in his mind, much past fourth grade. He wanted to teach history and government. Fourth grade was a tipping point in his thinking about the eternal question, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” There were a few times when he briefly thought about other career options as he went through junior high and high school, but he always came back to teaching history and government. Fourth grade was a key year because of one of the two teachers he had that year.

The school he attended was a two-room building erected in 1911. It was torn down in 2022. His class of fourth graders was about 40 in number. The classrooms were small, so the students were divided in half, and they switched teachers after lunch. The teacher he had in the morning was good. She taught math, geography, spelling, and reading. To this day when writing a check, he proofs his math by adding his answer to the subtrahend to see if it equals the minuend. If it does, he’s good to go. She was also the teacher who introduced him to the concept of the Oxford comma. Of course, she taught other things, but he could always attribute those two useful nuggets of knowledge directly to her.

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

