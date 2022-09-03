Jeff Cook
I knew Abraham Lincoln was a lawyer who “rode the circuit” from court to court and tried a lot of cases. I never realized how many.
According to Thomas G. Wilkinson, Jr., the author of “Abraham Lincoln: Lessons in Civility, Professionalism and Equality” that appears in the most recent issue of The Pennsylvania Lawyer, our 16th president litigated more than 5,000 cases between 1837 and 1860, when he ran for president, including 27 murder trials! He was the renowned as the top trial attorney in Illinois and was in great demand. He probably didn’t charge enough (why else would he have to share a room, and a bed, with other lawyers on the circuit?).
He handled every kind of case, from defending medical malpractice to defamation to civil litigation. He represented railroads 72 times and represented clients who sued railroads “in at least 62” cases.
He was known for his preparation, but most of all for the way he treated people, all people. His self-deprecating humor and sage wisdom formed a winning combination. Our union was blessed with his presence. We can still learn from this man for the ages.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
I had the amazing opportunity to explore the creepy, spooky, and weird last Sunday at Creature Feature Weekend in Gettysburg.
I am always up for a fun adventure, and this experience did not disappoint.
The horror convention drew its “biggest crowd yet” with many celebrity guests, including three cast members from “Hocus Pocus.”
When Ben and I were first dating, he admitted he never saw the famous Halloween movie.
On one of our date nights, he surprised me with the movie after discovering it for $5 at Walmart.
On Sunday, I got to do more than just meet Jason Marsden, Vinessa Shaw, and Omri Katz. I had a chance to interview them about their Gettysburg/Adams County experience as well as some details of the movie.
The stars offered live commentary for the first time ever during an outdoor viewing of “Hocus Pocus.”
“Hocus Pocus,” a comedy-fantasy horror film directed by Kenny Ortega, is about a teenage boy who moves to Salem, Mass., and struggles to conform before resurrecting three witches, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, by lighting the Black Flame Candle.
I learned something new. I didn’t realize that the movie didn’t do well in the box office.
Marsden, who was the voice of the black cat known as Thackery Binx, said it “was kind of dead in the water” when the movie came out in July 1993. I would have been three years old, so I didn’t watch the movie until I was older.
Shaw, who played Allison, said the film “snowballed” 10 to 15 years later as audiences gained newfound appreciation.
Omri Katz, who played Max Dennison, seemed sincerely interested in the Gettysburg area and asked questions about my job. His curiosity definitely reminded me of his character in the movie.
The trio won’t be making an appearance in “Hocus Pocus 2,” they said.
Marsden said he believes his character’s storyline “was done” at the conclusion of the first film.
“The draw is the witches,” Marsden said. “That is who I am genuinely excited to see.”
The sequel is coming to Disney+ on Sept. 30, according to Disney’s website. The film has Midler, Parker, and Najimy reprising their roles as the Sanderson sisters.
I wanted to share a big thank you Craig and Sandy Yastrzemski, who started Creature Feature Weekend, and for taking the time to speak with me during a very busy event.
Jim Hale
Around this time every year, I nearly step on a toad as I leave the Times building.
It’s a sure sign that fall is right around the corner.
It’s usually dark when I leave, so I don’t notice the toad until I’m about to plant a foot on it. Luckily, I’ve always managed to avoid catastrophe at the last instant, including this year.
I’m wondering why toads sit on the sidewalk now and not during the rest of the year.
It doesn’t seem like the nights are cold enough yet to make a sun-heated sidewalk attractive. Maybe lights near the sidewalk attract delicious bugs, but that would be equally true throughout the year.
I did what we do these days when we’re curious. I searched Wikipedia, but had no luck. Then I tried the web at large. Again, I found nothing specifically addressing toad behavior as autumn approaches.
I was surprised and mildly irritated that no answer hopped onto my screen. Then I was amazed to realize how used I’ve become to instant information from an invisible computer network.
What was science fiction when I was a kid, I now take for granted.
If I could have picked one thing from Star Trek to come true, it wouldn’t have been the all-knowing, always-listening computer.
Instead, I would have chosen the Federation’s diverse and accepting society that values science, exploration, and artistic expression over war, and is so far past greed that even the concept of money is regarded as primitive and barbaric.
John Spangler
My wife and I are preparing to have knob and tube wiring removed from the area where our studies have been located. We’ve settled in for more than 20 years in these spaces, and so the accumulation is formidable. But we need to get out of these spaces, and soon.
She won the race and cleared her space before I did. A deadline is in place now, and so my mind is focused now. I have successfully sorted my study library down to two bookcases. This was inspired by moving thousands of books belonging to my scholar, father-in-law when clearing out the house my wife’s parents left behind. There was a wall of books in every room of that house.
But I’m also finding old photos from former workplaces that are fun to rediscover, trays of slides that were once of great interest, maps and facts from the ground in various trips to the Holy Land, files and files of stuff that mattered once upon a time. I want to read and sift through it all, which is also why my wife won the race.
The learning is that I think I need a personal archivist, who could not only speed this process but help me decide what is important and what will not be missed. I know that in about a week, I will really need to access those clever graphics that I needed before the digital age made everything available at the click of a mouse or a sermon idea that I know I will forget.
Next, I have a few stacks of old floppy discs staring at me knowing that I no longer have a drive that reads them. So the next question is: what to do with all those discs that backed up everything that was so important in my early digital life?
Michael Cooper-White
Then and now. It recently occurred to me this week marks the 50th anniversary of joining the Gettysburg community as a first-year seminarian. As passing such mile markers does, it prompted some reflections about how things were then as compared to now.
Back then in the fall of 1972, while our Lutheran church had approved women’s ordination two years prior, 90 percent of us budding ministers were men. All but a handful were “pipeliners,” entering seminary within a short time after finishing college. I commuted daily from Maryland, and many others also lived off campus since the apartment buildings along the Fairfield Road would not open until our senior year. No one worked out at the “Y” next door since it did not exist. Many did work hard to field a football team capable of besting those boys from the east at Gettysburg’s fierce rival school, the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia.
The regular faculty were all white men and all Lutherans. Their pedagogical style was heavily lecture-oriented, more “sages on the stage” than today’s common “guide on the side” approach to graduate education. Lectures were occasionally enhanced by state-of-the-art technology, an overhead projector. A classroom or chapel service was never interrupted by a ringing mobile phone.
Some folks in broad church circles were nervous over students’ and faculty members’ outspokenness on pressing issues of the day, especially civil rights and the Viet Nam war.
That was seminary life back then. For years now, classes are typically about half and half by gender. While a few new students are in their 20s, the majority have decades more on their life-o-meters. Although tuition has risen tenfold since my day, it’s almost entirely covered by scholarships, thanks mainly to one very generous donor who left the school a huge legacy endowment. But the costs for students are still high given living expenses, and many graduate with considerable debt.
Today, more semester-long classes are now taken “remotely” by computer, and many offered on campus during intensive short-term periods preceded and followed by online interaction. Papers and exams are submitted electronically by students nationwide. The faculty is broadly diverse in all regards, including ecumenically with a half-dozen denominations represented. Now one school, United Lutheran Seminary, has campuses in Philadelphia and Gettysburg. Staff work together virtually on a daily basis and occasionally converge for face-to-face sessions.
I felt we were given a very fine theological education and formation for ministry “back in the day.” But looking at the rich and diverse opportunities in education at all levels now, wouldn’t it be fun to start the journey all over?
