Over the last couple of weeks, you may have heard news about the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success Program, or PASS. You may have also heard that this program, aimed at giving children in Pennsylvania’s poorest performing schools a high-quality education, has been the center of the ongoing budget stalemate in Harrisburg.

I believe it is important to set the record straight on PASS and why I am a firm supporter of this program, which promises to help supplement and support Pennsylvania’s education system.

Sen. Tracy Pennycuick represents the 24th Senate District, which covers portions of Berks and Montgomery counties.

