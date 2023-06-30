My friend has come up with a brilliant idea. Here I say friend, not to affect modesty, but to point to a human being other than myself who has done so much in the service of humanity.
If you couldn’t tell, that last sentence was sarcastic.
But back to my friend Meghna. Sometimes a great notion is conceived in jest.
Sometimes this enables me to write in a reference to a Paul Newman film, though this serves no purpose whatsoever.
Sometimes I should get to the point, shouldn’t I?
Meghna and I were discussing our jobs in the elevator, another great invention that serves humanity.
Twanging up and down between floors with a crew of at least 17 other people, all of whom appeared to delight in whacking random buttons, my friend wondered, “why isn’t there an undo option in the elevator?”
Why can’t we just press a button again if we don’t want to go to that floor? This would save seconds, maybe even minutes, of time that could be devoted to more serious endeavors like standing in front of the water cooler.
Isn’t this a great idea? You should say it’s brilliant. You shouldn’t say, “aren’t you supposed to be writing about some country’s economic crisis?”
Let me elaborate. I work in technology. This means that the moment I step into an elevator, I may as well have stepped into the Cone of Silence.
This is another great invention that I’ve seen on television, but stay with me for a minute.
Perhaps it’s a stereotype that people who work in tech are incapable of holding conversations on any subject other than memory leaks and register dumping.
Perhaps a memory leak isn’t what you have when someone asks you what you ate for breakfast.
Perhaps, under the surface, these techies really are nice, intelligent humanoid robots.
But they can’t seem to chat about anything other than work in the elevator. There are so many other excellent topics out there like, to pick an example at random, Paul Newman.
Maybe this is why no one talks to me.
I’m tired of awkward conversations and awkward silences. Besides, this elevator undo button could be a billion dollar idea.
According to the TK Elevator company, which manufactures (guess what?) elevators, 325 million people across the world ride an elevator every day.
That’s 325 million people who daily have to endure mind-numbing conversations or the lack of them. We can help stop this. You can help stop this.
And, theoretically, make money. Though the lawyer peeking over my shoulder as I type this would warn you to be careful. But I will ignore him, as I now ignore everyone in the elevator.
I might as well install a Cone of Silence in here.
Think of how much has already been done in terms of improving an employee’s elevator experience. We’ve already put televisions in elevators. And music, though it’s not anything worth dancing to.
Could we not now do something even cooler, and install an undo feature?
If you’re one of those people who’s dying to tell me it’s already been invented, hush! You’ll hurt my self-esteem. I mean, my friend’s self-esteem.
Besides, it’s not always important who invents things. It’s equally important who publicizes them.
For all I know, Oppenheimer might not have individually invented the atomic bomb, but there’s a movie coming out soon that’s all about him, and that’s proof enough for me.
But if fame isn’t enough to motivate you, think of the poor souls at the TK Elevator company. Right now, they can only talk about elevators in their elevators.
They have to put up with people like me, who complain, complain, complain without once acknowledging how cool their elevators are, even without undo buttons.
Let us be kind to the elevator industry. Let’s give them something to rave about so that for once, people can acknowledge what a fantastic invention the elevator is.
Or maybe we should just talk about Paul Newman.
