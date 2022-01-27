The county and other local jurisdictions – including schools – received increments of funding under pandemic relief legislation passed in 2021, including the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Many people may disagree with this funding – it was approved with no Republican votes, though Republican politicians around the country are enthusiastically claiming credit for it – but the fact is, the money will be spent and I’m sure it’s a matter of bipartisan agreement that the money should be spent well.
The legislation established criteria defining the types of projects that are eligible for funding and also set some rules for how projects should be selected. Final rules for municipalities permit spending on projects such as “making up lost revenue” and large capital projects such as water and sewer, cybersecurity hardware and software, and broadband, all perhaps worthy projects where the funding needs are potentially enormous and where funds under ARP might be just a drop in the bucket.. Separate requirements under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) require local educational agencies to set aside portions of their funding to compensate for learning loss and to address the needs of students from low‐income families, disabled children, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, students experiencing homelessness, and foster care youth.
