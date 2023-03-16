The ability to write isn’t something that’s granted to everyone, and for those so gifted, that skill is generally not universal in nature. Most successful writers have to work to find their voice. Once they’ve found their preferred genre, they’re on their way. Through practice, trial-and-error efforts, and no little experimentation, they refine their skills. They build on their experiences, and by so doing they find their voice, their mode of expression, their gift!
Once they’ve found their voice, committed writers begin the life-long process of developing, refining, and energizing that. Although a writer’s wit and skill set may come naturally to some, most writers must work at their craft. As they do, tone begins to develop and quality improves. For those who pursue their craft with passion, a literary vibrato begins to emerge, giving their words a warmth and expressiveness that educates, informs, entertains, and captivates readers. Describing the work of such writers can be very difficult, but recognizing it is very easy; you know it every time you read it!
A professor who offered an advanced writing course, and was herself an accomplished writer, began each section of her course, WRT301: The Gift of Writing, with an exercise. She posed a single question to the class. The prompt was as broad and expansive as it was unpretentious and almost trifling in its simplicity. “Why do you want to be a writer?”
There were always a few who fumbled through this assignment. They were able to manipulate words to complete the assignment, but any substance and any real meaning were lost in their careful, yet hollow wordsmithing. Some students wrote about who they wanted to be as a writer. It was all about them. Others wrote about what they wanted to accomplish as writers. Each semester a few of her students even went so far as to share who they’d like to write for, recognitions and accolades they hoped to win, and changes they hoped to bring about through their writing. These students were seeking to materialize their writing for their benefits. It was a means to an end, an end which would support them.
Then there were those select few, those who saw writing as a voice. They focused on what they hoped to offer, what they wanted to share, and how they planned to do so. It wasn’t about the writer; it was all about the reader. They saw writing as a pursuit to be shared, not a gift or a talent to be used for personal gain or benefit.
Late in the professor’s career, one student’s response caused all others she had ever read to pale by comparison. It was every bit as profound as it was unassuming. This young man was going to be a writer. No, he was already a writer; he was going to be a great writer! Here is what he wrote:
“At a youth camp I was once asked to share a belief of mine that was spiritual in nature. We were told that this could be a belief in anything; the spiritual nature of our belief was what mattered. Although I knew that spiritual refers to a higher power, I knew that it also refers to meaning, and it was in that context that I framed my response. Since the response I offered was well outside the camp counselor’s strict and limited higher-power definition, he disagreed with my response.
“It is in this same manner in which I shared something spiritual in a camp environment that I now share with you in an academic environment. Professor, there is no intention to dodge your question. Simply put, I want to write to challenge my readers to think, imagine, and interpret for themselves. I hope to avoid the restrictions imposed by writing with strict and singular interpretations, that confine the spiritual quality of meaning. I hope it will strike you differently than it did him.
“A writer must free the reader. When there is nowhere to go but back to the exact letter of the writer’s words alone, the writer provides the one and only answer, and the reader must then be faithful to the writer’s words alone. It is then the writer who ascribes the spiritual quality of meaning. Far better that the readers experiment, invent, and dream for themselves, discovering, then unwrapping their own lodestars from among the writer’s scatter. I do not want my readers to be constrained by my words, but instead challenged and inspired to find their meaning in them. As good campers know, a campfire can only be as enjoyable as those who gather around it choose to make it, each in their own way.” ~ Trevor Wells, Wesleyan University, ‘24
Inspired writers have the gift to inspire readers!
Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.
