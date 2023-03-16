The ability to write isn’t something that’s granted to everyone, and for those so gifted, that skill is generally not universal in nature. Most successful writers have to work to find their voice. Once they’ve found their preferred genre, they’re on their way. Through practice, trial-and-error efforts, and no little experimentation, they refine their skills. They build on their experiences, and by so doing they find their voice, their mode of expression, their gift!

Once they’ve found their voice, committed writers begin the life-long process of developing, refining, and energizing that. Although a writer’s wit and skill set may come naturally to some, most writers must work at their craft. As they do, tone begins to develop and quality improves. For those who pursue their craft with passion, a literary vibrato begins to emerge, giving their words a warmth and expressiveness that educates, informs, entertains, and captivates readers. Describing the work of such writers can be very difficult, but recognizing it is very easy; you know it every time you read it!

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

