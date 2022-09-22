Twenty years ago, medical malpractice insurance premiums across the commonwealth were skyrocketing. As a result, many doctors were discontinuing or reducing the number of high-risk procedures and surgeries they performed, and our state had difficulty recruiting and retaining physicians. Thankfully, this was able to be corrected through legislation. Unfortunately, now the Pennsylvania Supreme Court wants to reinstitute rules that threaten health care accessibility and affordability, a decision with hefty consequences.

In August, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court declared that beginning Jan. 1, 2023, trial lawyers can resume filing medical malpractice cases in any county in the state. This will eliminate a 20-year moratorium on the practice of venue shopping, which is the practice of filing lawsuits in jurisdictions where juries award larger payouts.

Kate Klunk (R) represents Hanover in the state House of Representatives.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.