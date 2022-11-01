Less than two years into his term, President Joe Biden’s record of accomplishments exceeds what most presidents accomplished during their entire time in office. In fact, not since Franklin Delano Roosevelt has a president had Biden’s record of success. Amazingly, it has been accomplished with the Senate split 50-50 and a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

More than 10 million unemployed Americans found jobs since Biden took office – the best year of job growth under any President in history. The unemployment rate fell from 6.4 percent to 3.5 percent, the largest annual decline in unemployment ever recorded. A record twenty-two states report unemployment rates below three percent. In 2021, the U.S. economy added over 6.5 million jobs. At the same time, it was the strongest year of GDP growth since 1984.

 

