As many know, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness proposal on June 30. While this ruling is a win for taxpayers, there are still millions of Americans with trillions of dollars in outstanding student loans who now need to pay back that debt.

I applaud the high court’s ruling, but we can’t ignore the student loan debt crisis either. There are steps that we can and should take to help borrowers, protect taxpayers, and strengthen Pennsylvania’s economy.

Sen. Ryan Aument, R-36, is a Lancaster County native who earned a degree in education from The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, and served in the U.S. Army.

