Every good story needs a villain, and in the story of Pennsylvania’s 2023-24 budget, it seems like the Republicans who’ve controlled the state Senate since 1994 have found the bad guy they want you to hate: hungry children who expect to eat food “every” day.

COVID-era supports for school meals and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program from the federal government are going away, and, even with record low unemployment and a roaring economy, too many working people are struggling to put food on the table.

Emily Kinkead represents Allegheny County. Rep. Kinkead is a Democrat.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.