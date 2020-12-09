Many of us are unaware of just how close America came to losing its last and most important guardrail of our democratic system — our elections. Yes, the election is over, and Joe Biden won. More than 150 million people voted. States are in the process of certifying election results according to the wishes of their voters. Judges have unceremoniously thrown out President Trump’s dubious legal claims. Responsible state and local officials have resisted demands from Trump and his allies to reject election results. Yet all of this demonstrates how fragile our election guardrails are, and how, with a few twists, this election could have gone off the rails. Let’s look at what did occur, and how those actions provide a road map for future politicians and parties to undercut elections and voters and then seize power.
1. Convince voters that the election has been stolen – The President has accomplished this in spades. According to The Hill, he has convinced 45% of the electorate and 70% of Republicans that this election was rigged, and that there was massive voter fraud. He has been aided in these efforts by GOP controlled state legislatures and Congressional leaders. GOP leaders have, with limited exceptions, enabled Trump in these lies, refusing to refute his claims. State Legislatures, including Pennsylvania, prohibited election officials from counting mail-in ballots before election day. This created a “red mirage” with Trump leading early on election night, and Democratic votes “magically” appearing in the middle of the night when if fact they were just being counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.