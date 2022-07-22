With energy costs soaring these days, it is time for our state to promote healthy diversification of the energy market in order to keep prices affordable, reliable, and secure.

As the Public Utility Commission warned us this May, all of the state electric utilities increased their prices this summer by 6 to 45 percent, largely due to increasing demand for natural gas from Europe as a result of geopolitical tensions in Ukraine.

Sharon Pillar is the executive director of the Pennsylvania Solar Center, a nonprofit effort based in Pittsburgh dedicated to bringing the benefits of solar energy to all Pennsylvanians.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.