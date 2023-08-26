Jeff Cook
I must confess. I didn’t watch a minute of the Women’s World Cup after the U.S. lost to Sweden on penalty kicks in the knockout round. Please don’t be offended if I tell you I find soccer slightly boring. At least one other person in the English-speaking world shared these sentiments, 200 years ago.
It was 1823 when William Webb Ellis picked up the football (that’s what they called it, even though it was round) and ran with it (he wasn’t the goalie) during a match at Rugby School, an English institution founded in 1567. An opponent tackled him and the sporting world was turned on its head.
This simple act of rebellion spawned the game of rugby, named for the place of its origin. The sport has spread throughout England and is now played around the world.
American football, which feature blocking and the forward pass (both banned in rugby), split from rugby football in the years after the Civil War.
Rugby experienced a resurgence at universities and with the formation of town club sides in the 1970s that continues to the present. Many schools have club or varsity sides, including Gettysburg College (men’s and women’s programs).
It is ironic that Webb Ellis, who became an Anglican clergyman, is one of Rugby School’s most recognized names, since the legend of his invention of a new sport has been exaggerated, much like Abner Doubleday’s purported establishment of baseball in America.
Nevertheless, it is an anniversary worth celebrating. I haven’t heard too much about recognition of this event, but I recently read about a “reenactment” of the seminal moment at Rugby School. That wouldn’t be too hard to stage.
You might ask, how did the rugby ball become an oblong spheroid? That is a topic for another day.
The Gettysburg College men’s rugby team will pay homage to William Webb Ellis on Sept. 23, when it hosts national power Susquehanna University. No cover, no minimum.
Jim Hale
Even in this supposedly scientific age, we still have our little superstitions.
Some of them are maybe a bit more than superstitions. For example, not walking under a ladder is a good way to avoid having something dropped on you.
Others are more dubious, like knocking on wood after expressing optimism about something.
A big problem with the latter is that it’s increasingly hard to do. A lot of the time, there’s nothing made of wood nearby.
It seems like we’re surrounded almost entirely by plastic these days, to the point that tiny plastic particles are filling the oceans and our bloodstreams, which sounds like pretty bad luck to me.
John Spangler
Of the sounds of summer, I find the cries of raptors to be a real thrill and the evidence of what happens when we stop using chemicals like DDT. In quiet moments, between truck traffic and noisy motorcycles, you can hear raptors, especially hawks hovering overhead in Gettysburg. I love their sound.
But yesterday, I saw two bald eagles fly right over my New Hampshire cottage. They passed silently, but flew slower than usual so that I could get a great view. Neighbors told me there is a nest in the neighborhood somewhere.
But my favorite sound of summer is the loon. For the last several years, loons have hung out on our little lake and fished it by day, and calling out to each other by night. It has usually been a pair, with frequent sightings of three loons. This summer, I spotted five adults in a cluster for a very brief moment. My wife and I also saw what we think is an adolescent loon, making it six on the lake this year. Their calling out has been a mournful evening and nighttime sound that is hard to describe and impossible to forget.
This summer, the lake association purchased and place a loon “hotel” near the edge of some reeds and other water plants, and my daughter, from her kayak, saw a loon inside the little arched floating home.
Here’s hope that when we apply what we learn about natural habitat can turn around the stressing out of our wildlife and make it a little less harmful for them to share the environment.
