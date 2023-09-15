As talk builds about whether Joe Biden is mentally and physically capable of withstanding a re-election campaign or serving another four years, it’s only be a matter of time before the most difficult of conversations with the president will occur.

With an astonishing 73 percent of respondents in a Wall Street Journal poll in agreement that the president – at age 81 – is too old to competently serve as chief executive, the age issue has become a dominant matter of debate.

Copyright 2023 Carl Golden, distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate. Carl Golden is a senior contributing analyst with the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University in New Jersey. You can reach him at cgolden1937@gmail.

