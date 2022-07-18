Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.