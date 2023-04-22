Jeff Cook
There’s more than one way to skin a cat (really?), and more than one way to hold a door for someone.
Early 20th century Irish author Oscar Wilde is credited with penning the expression “no good deed goes unpunished.” Several years ago, I learned the veracity of this saying first-hand.
It was late on a winter afternoon as I hurried to the Gettysburg Post Office to send certified letters before closing. I entered the outer door and made my way toward the interior portal, which leads to the service area. A woman entered the edifice immediately after me and I instinctively pulled the door toward me to hold it for her. I soon realized the error of my ways.
When I turned to follow her, I observed that there was only one clerk on duty and my predecessor was making her way there. I was now second in line.
This was no minor error on my part, she was applying for a passport. Fifteen minutes later, I had conducted my transaction with the postal worker.
Next time I’m faced with such a conundrum, I will enter the door and hold it to the customer behind me from within, thus honoring civility while not getting hosed. Lesson learned.
John Spangler
Earth day makes me think of gardening and all the natural things under my care. It also helps me think in longer terms, across generations to come.
Roses were my father’s favorite flower and he grew a couple of dozens of them. They were fussy as flowers go, and so I learned under his tutelage how they should be fed in the Indiana limestone soil, deadheaded, treated for aphids, trimmed back and mounded for the winter. One of the treatments for the aphids was a dusting process that is a suspect for causing illness, and may have contributed to his contracting Parkinson’s disease. Such a method was typical back when “better living through chemistry” ruled the day. Needless to say, I have become far more conscious of environmental chemicals with which I come into contact.
Every move I made to a new home was followed by my father’s arrival with a handful of roses to plant. He was insistent on the hole being 25 inches deep. That was quite the burden when we lived in New Hampshire, also known as the “Granite State.” But we have had roses in every garden, in every place we have lived.
COVID became an occasion to refocus on the garden and to discover Monty Don, the British gardening star and his weekly TV show “Gardener’s World.” Monty showed me how I could propagate roses and so we tried it, even though there was no room for more plants. Out of five tries, three were successful. And so now I am trying to figure out where they should be planted.
Here’s the thing: I don’t have space for more roses, but I propagated them. I was successful with three of the five tries. And while I was struggling to find a place to fit them, I started more. Now one of the second batch looks promising (it’s a three-year process, minimum). So while I have a longer term perspective thanks to Earth Day, I have developed a new problem with short term thinking.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
One of the feature articles I had in this past week centered on a New Oxford High School teacher.
Chiara Tornabene, a New Oxford High School teacher, was sworn in as United States citizen in December. Her students stepped up and helped her prepare for the citizenship test and threw her a party after learning she passed. Students also celebrated her 30th birthday at the party. She cried when seeing how excited her students were for her.
Born in Modena, Italy, she came to the U.S. at 15 years old along with her family since her father was attending the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle to become a diplomat.
She recalled another local newspaper located in the Carlisle area writing about her experience coming here. It almost seemed a full circle moment for her to have another article that marked her citizenship 15 years later.
Due to COVID precautions, her husband could not be in the room for the swearing-in ceremony held in Philadelphia. But it was amazing to hear how much it meant for her to have students involved in the process.
She shared with me that Modena, Italy is known for its balsamic vinegar and Ferrari and Lamborghini sports cars.
I enjoyed learning about her background, where she also is an example to students that careers aren’t set in stone. People can change career paths and find success where they go.
Jim Hale
One of my favorite things about springtime is the combination of violets and dandelions.
Their purple and yellow, already punctuated by fuzzy white, are amazing against the green grass.
Unfortunately, the violets are temporary. I wish they would last through as much of the year as dandelions, and that that they were equally widespread.
I know some folks hate dandelions, but I’m a fan. Plain green grass is boring.
And please don’t insist that dandelions are weeds.
Merriam-Webster defines a weed as “a plant that is not valued where it is growing and is usually of vigorous growth.”
Well, I value dandelions and their vigor. As even little kids know, they’re flowers. And I say, the more flowers, the better.
