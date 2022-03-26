On March 14, in a surprise to many, the US Senate passed by unanimous consent the “Sunshine Protection Act” that, if passed by the House and approved by the president, would make daylight saving time (DST) permanent in the United States starting in 2023.
Presenting in a planetarium for the last 20-plus years, I have talked a lot about times of sunrise and sunset, and even timekeeping itself, so I wanted to take this opportunity to write a bonus explainer “What’s Up?” column. To be fully transparent, I don’t care for DST for reasons both natural and practical, but my goal here is not to convince you of any particular viewpoint. Instead, I want to explain the background issues and be sure readers understand what this change, or its alternatives, would mean for us locally.
Daylight saving time in the US is defined as standard time plus one hour, so we should start by understanding standard time. Standard time is based, with a couple of modifications, on the daily journey of the sun across the sky which you can measure in a basic way with a sundial. As clocks became more accurate and available, it was necessary to correct for the fact that the sun “runs fast” or “runs slow” at certain times of the year up to more than 16 minutes due to the earth’s elliptical orbit. This variation is described by the “equation of time.”
A public town clock in the early 1800s could be set by observing the sun and correcting for the equation of time. This local mean solar time, as it’s called, varies by location, with eastern longitudes ahead of western ones. Gettysburg, for example, would have been nine minutes behind Philadelphia. Because of slow travel and communication, this difference was not a practical problem.
Railroads, telegraph, and then radio changed that; thus our first version of standardized time came from railway companies, who in turn received their time signals from astronomical observatories. The Standard Time Act of 1918 codified this system, giving the Interstate Commerce Commission the duty of establishing time zones. Within a time zone, standard time is effectively the local mean solar time of some central longitude.
Daylight saving time has a long history both in the US and the world, though it was not consistently observed in the US until 1966 and did not reach its current start and stop dates until 2007. It simply sets our clocks ahead one hour. I probably don’t need to say this, but changing the clocks in this way does not create any more daylight; it simply moves solar events (sunrise, local noon, sunset) an hour later.
On March 12, in Gettysburg the sun rose at 6:25 a.m. EST and on March 13 it rose at 7:24 a.m. EDT. Local noon on the 13th was 1:18 p.m. and sunset 7:14 p.m. Seeing the sun rise an hour later (on the clock) on the first Sunday of DST may be a shock, but the days are naturally getting longer in spring. By April 19 the ever earlier sunrise has made up for the hour “lost” in the time switch, and many people enjoy the shift of sunlight to the after work hours that DST offers.
So, what would happen if we made it permanent? No act of congress can change the tilt of the earth’s axis. Here in Gettysburg we get up to 15 hours of sun in the summer and only a minimum of nine hours, 20 minutes, in the winter. This ratio becomes more equal as you move south and more extreme as you move north. My hunch is that changing our clocks twice a year muddies our perception of this natural rhythm, but whether or not I am right about that, we do feel the daylight pinch in the winter.
Before I get to local numbers, there are a couple facts to consider. One is that your position in your time zone matters. You will experience solar events (sunrise, local noon, sunset) four minutes later for every degree of longitude you go west, and vice versa. Mileage per degree of longitude varies with your latitude, but in our area it’s 53 miles per degree. The second fact is that our earliest/latest sunrise and sunset events are not on the solstices, but instead before and after them. Even though the winter solstice (Dec. 21) is the shortest day of the year our earliest sunset occurs about Dec. 8 and our latest sunrise around Jan. 5. Our earliest sunrise is around June 13 and our latest sunset June 28. Additionally, while sun set and rise times change quickly near the equinoxes, they do so slowly near the solstices. Rounded to the nearest minute, our winter sunrise time does not change from Dec. 29 to Jan. 11.
Now for the specific times. We are already on DST in the summer, so making the proposed change would have no effect there. Latest sunset at the end of June would be 8:41 p.m., and the sun would set after 8 p.m. from April 28 to Aug.19. The earliest summer sunrise would be 5:40 a.m. in mid-June, as it is now. DST in Gettysburg in the winter months would have the following effects. The earliest sunset, around the end of the first week in December would be 5:44 p.m. The latest sunrise, in early January, would be 8:30 a.m. The sun would rise at 8 a.m. or later from Nov. 21 to Feb. 16.
The late winter sunrises, of course, are the part that many people won’t like, and now that the proposal is making the news I would expect that aspect to be debated when the bill is considered in the House of Representatives. As I mentioned before, your position east or west of the middle of your time zone matters, as does your latitude. If you look at any of the maps that have been generated in response to the bill, you’ll see that areas in the northwest corner of their time zones will see the latest winter sunsets. Just moving to Pittsburgh would set your latest sun rise to 8:43 a.m. Much of Michigan and Indiana wouldn’t see the sun until after 9 a.m., and in a few parts of Michigan, Montana, and North Dakota the latest sunrise will be after 9:30 a.m.
I will leave Alaska out of this because anyone who lives at latitude has already made peace with extreme seasonal changes in daylight. The US made a foray into permanent DST in 1973-74 in response to the oil crisis of the time. I remember getting on the bus in Upper Adams in the pitch dark. After the experience of that winter, support for the plan plummeted and it was scrapped before the next season. Have public habits and tastes changed in the last 50 years? Maybe so, but we owe it to ourselves to remember that experience.
All right, you hate changing clocks twice a year. What about the alternative of observing standard time permanently? I have already indicated that standard time is more closely aligned with the journey of the sun. Solar noon and midnight occur at least close to 12 p.m. and 12 a.m., with allowance for the equation of time and your place in your time zone. In permanent standard time our winter timekeeping would stay the same, with an earliest sunset of 4:44 p.m., and latest sunrise of 7:30 a.m. The changes would be in the summer. You would have to say goodbye to after 8 p.m. sunsets, with the latest being 7:41 p.m.. You would need to get used to early morning light too, with the sun rising at 4:40 a.m. in mid-June. The sun would rise before 5 a.m. from May 10 to July 22. Locations in the northeast of their time zones would see the earliest sunrises: Lubec, Maine, easternmost town in the continental US, would see a sunrise of 3:41 a.m. Ouch! To be fair, eastern Maine is only in the Eastern Time Zone for politics and convenience. Geographically it should be one time zone to the east in the Atlantic Time Zone, but tinkering with time zones is outside of the scope of this article.
At the end of the day (sorry, pun intended), changing our clock time to any permanent scheme must run up against the rhythm of nature’s seasons. Whether dispensing with our biannual clock change is worth that price and which system we would make permanent are what we must consider. At this time, the House of Representatives has not set a date for considering the bill, though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she supports the change. If the bill were enacted as is we would change to DST in March 2023 and not change back in the fall. If its consideration in the House turns out to be as much of a surprise as it was in the Senate, now might be the time to send our congressman a note. I hope I have helped you decide what that note will say.
