Jeff Cook
Some good things have come out of the pandemic for me personally.
When the world of sports dried up, the then-Gettysburg Times editor, Alex Hayes, asked if I was interested in covering “other things.” I said yes and inquired if I might also write submissions for “Reporters’ Notebook.” He agreed and so it started.
I don’t remember my first notebook offering and often don’t remember what I wrote about last week. It’s been more than two years since that somber time of COVID-19, so my math skills tell me that’s more than 100 entries.
There is no Century Club so I guess I’ll just keep toiling away.
One last foray into the study of the English language. “Toward” and “Towards” mean exactly the same thing and may be used interchangeably. Naturally, as a minimalist, I eschew the “s.”
In an episode of “Seinfeld” the cast described their own television program as a “show about nothing.” Maybe I should write a blurb about nothing?
I just did.
Harry Hartman
I have had the honor and opportunity during my time as publisher of the Gettysburg Times to both attend and participate in some incredible local events.
Friday marked the pinnacle of events as I assisted with the Adams County Fallen Officers Memorial Service at the county emergency services building.
Thanks to a request from Conewago Township Police Chief Garry Baumgardner and Gettysburg Borough Police Chief Robert Glenny, I was given the honor to serve as the master of ceremonies for the event. In my opinion, this ceremony is one of the most important events we hold in our county.
I was almost brought to tears several times throughout the event as many police officers, both active and retired, local elected leaders and county residents took time to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for those of us who call Adams County home. The keynote speaker for the event, Erin Bevenour, had many of us holding back tears during her remarks. Bevenour is the surviving sister of Sgt. Michael C. Weigand, who was killed on Sept. 14, 2008, while on duty as a member of the Latimore Township Police Department.
The event is coordinated as part of National Police Week when we honor both current and former law enforcement personnel and also remember those who ultimately gave their life to protect citizens. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation statistics, 224 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in 2022. Wow, that is a scary number.
Here is something scarier: Earlier this week the U.S. House of Representatives voted NEARLY unanimously to pass a resolution that memorialized police officers killed in the line of duty and expressed condolences to their loved ones. It is hard to believe that any American, let alone an elected leader could not get behind this resolution. Unfortunately, there were two haters of law enforcement and haters of this country who voted against the resolution. House Democrats and anti-police supporters Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush voted against this resolution and continue to support and align themselves with groups that support the killing of police officers.
I have spent time at the county 911 center in the past and have read the biographies of those Adams County law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice but only after attending this type of ceremony could I truly take to heart what these men gave up to make Adams County safer.
I would suggest every county resident take the time to visit the 911 Center and learn more about these courageous men. It is something that we all should know and never forget. The stories of these men and the supreme sacrifice that they made cannot be lost to history and the county has done an excellent job memorializing these brave men with displays at the 911 Center.
I want to also say thank you to all county law enforcement officers for everything they do to keep Adams County safe for all of us. It was truly an honor to be a part of Friday’s ceremony and the opportunity to meet many of you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.