None of the three incidents were life threatening, but they all required surgical procedures to set them right. His general health was good, so he made it through the surgeries well. Each time he was beyond pleased and felt blessed to get through the surgeries and begin recovery. Although he welcomed his return home, after a day or two he grew frustrated. He had some post-surgical restrictions to abide by until he’d be totally released to resume normal activity. He became an impatient patient!

He was ready to get back to living life on his terms. He didn’t want to sky dive, run a marathon, or become a kick boxer. He wanted to return to his routine. He didn’t think that was too much to ask, and when he couldn’t, his displeasure led to edginess, irritation, and anger. And when that happened, therapies designed to facilitate full recovery were hindered, support of family and friends was shown way less appreciation than it deserved, and his own best efforts were short circuited.

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.