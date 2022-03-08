In recent months, school boards have been the focus of numerous controversies. And now it seems to have shown up right here in River City, i.e., Littlestown and Gettysburg (and elsewhere?). See our publisher, Harry Hartman’s comments in the March 4, 2022, edition of the Times, regarding a Littlestown parent (apparently) irritating Littlestown’s school board (and the board’s apparently threatening) reaction, and Gettysburg High School (again apparently) sponsoring/approving something called “Amnesty Spirit” week. (For those who haven’t been paying attention, “amnesty” these days refers specifically to granting it to “immigrants” illegally invading our country.)
Given that the Loudon County, Va., School Board didn’t exactly cover itself with glory in provoking a bunch of “Momma Bear” Moms (and Dads) to protect and defend their cubs/children, maybe it’s time for some hard questions – and straight answers. In his op-ed of March 4, Mr. Hartman references some extremely disturbing issues, issues which not only deserve explanation, but demand answers and resolution. Some are briefly identified below, but each requires our utmost attention. And slithering, slippery put-offs don’t/can’t be allowed as responses; this is too important to us, to our children and to the future of our once-great country.
1. When we, as parents, citizens and taxpayers entrust our children to the local school system for their education, precisely what “education” should we be expecting? Perhaps true proficiency in “the 3 Rs?” (And exactly what does “proficiency” mean?) Should we be expecting some semblance, or at least a basic understanding of, American civics, and the truth of how our country came to be? And why? And what it took to accomplish that? And what this country stands for (or did, for many years) to the world? Should we be expecting at least some exposure to the fundamental characteristics of trust, integrity, honesty, character, etc., in a functioning republic, and how they not only contribute to, but are essential to that republic, indeed, any functioning society? Should we expect that schools, all schools, not preach but teach, that this nation’s Founders and Framers, and citizens across this new nation held that their rights came not from Government, but from God? Also, should we not expect that the education system stress good over evil, law and order over crime, etc.?
2. Should not a properly educated student know and understand the differences between republics and democracies? Or among republics, democracies, Marxism, socialism, full-blown communism, fascism, theocracies, autocracies, corporatocracies, oligarchies, monarchies, dictatorships, or other forms of government and economic systems, both free and repressive? If, in their formative learning years in academia, we expect our children to choose from this panoply of options without proper preparation and understanding, it becomes a fool’s errand. Don’t we owe it to them at least to understand what they’re choosing? Shouldn’t we demand the farces like the “1619 Project,” “Critical Race Theory” (CRT) and their ilk be forever expunged from the schools?
3. Remembering that school boards are elected by the voters of the particular school district, precisely what are those board members’ area of authority and responsibility? As well, what, precisely, are the responsibilities and authorities of the parents and guardians of the students in the schools? Who, precisely, selects required texts and reading materials? Who, precisely, draws up the lesson plans for the classroom teachers? Based on what criteria – and on what legitimate authority? Who, exactly, determines their appropriateness? Again, based on what criteria? And who ratifies and signs off on that?
4. Remembering also that board members are elected, not appointed, exactly to whom are they both legally and effectively accountable? Are they accountable to the State? The Governor? Their electors? The local teachers union? Do those who vote them into office retain the right (as they should) to remove/recall them for failure to carry out their responsibilities under the law?
5. Do parents relinquish their parental rights, authority, responsibilities, etc. at the schoolhouse door? What about fundamental ethics and morality? What about not merely civility, but simple manners? For example, in this “woke” culture, at school (and related functions like school board meetings) shouldn’t we (the adults) stay with the classic methodology of identifying others by “he” or “she,” “his” or “her,” “Sir” or “Madam”? Or must we play the game, like so many others? It sounds silly – and it is. But to the “woke” crowd, them’s fightin’ words. To quote the late great Joan Rivers, it’s time for the “woke” to “Grow up!”
6. Given the stunt that US Attorney General Merrick Garland, the National Association of School Boards, and Secretary of Education Cardona together tried to pull off by siccing the FBI on parents who take their school boards to task for mismanagement, incompetence, malfeasance, etc., is there any reason whatsoever to trust them again?
Seriously, it’s long past time to clear up all of this and more. And the sooner, the better. In his op-ed, Mr. Hartman mentions potential clear violations of the Constitution’s First Amendment, and of Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act. So many citizens don’t know (but they should) that every part of every Amendment is established law, and thus, to violate one is the same as violating all. No, the Constitution does not identify education as an inherent federal function (See: Article I, Section 8). The Framers saw that as a state/local issue. We should, too.
There’s another lesson here: In this, what the education professionals and the literati like to claim is the best-educated populace of all time, maybe we can learn to ask, even demand, what’s right, rather than simply assume it’ll happen. We might even learn that assuming , and assuming, and assuming, is what has led us here. We tend to expect much from those to whom we entrust our children and their futures – and ours. But that hasn’t worked out. It’s time to demand that that trust be honored. The stakes are too high.
As always, we welcome comments and questions. If you have specific questions or areas of the Constitution you’d like addressed, please let us know. Thanks.
