The expression “mailing it in” has rarely been associated with anything encouraging. According to Wiktionary, it means “to deliver a performance without commitment or effort, with lackluster results.” When it comes to elections, mailing it in is all in the eye of the beholder.

Mail-in ballots are the wild card that can become a bludgeon knowing no electoral bounds. Every election needs to be audited and physically verified that the name and signature is the person who cast the ballot. Much of our voting is now assumed to be binding without significant verification. Since voters move, mailing ballots to those who have not requested them, is asking for voter fraud that will likely never be detected.

Greg Maresca is a freelance writer who lives in Elysburg, Cumberland County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.