Have you noticed? With the Uvalde school shooting now several weeks old, we’ve heard lots of lather and blather from lots of politicians and their propaganda machine about gun control.
But how much have we heard not only from them, but school officials, school boards, and teachers unions across the country, about making schools safe for students? Me neither! Virtually the only voice for students is that of Andy Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was murdered at Marjorie Stoneman High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2018, while the school safety officer did nothing to save her and her schoolmates.
The Democrats, predictably, rolled out their standard “Get rid of guns!” battle cry, while Republicans, also predictably, protected their right to self-defense at all costs. With few exceptions, we’ve heard virtually nothing from school officialdom, affected communities, parents and students. Why is that? Partially, it’s because of the media maxim, i.e., “If it bleeds, it leads!” that rules in virtually newsroom and TV studio in America. (Obviously, clear thinking and sane responses aren’t welcome.) Another contributing factor just might be a sense of futility descending on disheartened communities and families tired of trying to make the difference they see we need in order to save our schoolchildren from future mass shootings – which will keep on occurring forever, until and unless we all take the necessary steps to end the madness.
Then there’s the multitude of “can’t be bothered” parents, and those cowed government over-reach vis-à-vis COVID, and the neuroses and psychoses unleashed by governmental “health” controls, media hysteria and pure public panic – still present and visible everywhere today. Kids who are treated that way grow up that way – and then treat those around them the same way themselves. As Dorothy Law Nolte observed, children learn what they live – they do, indeed! And as China is learning, repressing the current generation guarantees major problems downstream.
(None of the above is meant to diminish the seriousness of COVID; rather, it’s to recognize that the “experts” either didn’t trust us with the truth, or didn’t know what they were dealing with and couldn’t bring themselves to admit it. How else explain why certain health officials, in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania forced their nursing homes to accept the already seriously COVID-infected elderly?)
Back to Uvalde. Given not only that all the political posturing will neither save lives nor help keep our children safe in our schools, maybe it’s time to reject the politicians and their empty promises. Also, given that the school boards we all want so desperately to trust are totally controlled by the teachers unions, and have abandoned parents and children alike across the country, maybe it’s time to reject them, too. As well, given that school officials everywhere are so terrified about not only mass shootings but lawsuits of every kind that that they’re frozen in place and therefore totally ineffective, maybe it’s time for parents to right the ship. Maybe it’s time that parents, in every school across America, re-take control of their children’s schools in order to prevent yet more tragedies.
Let’s recognize that the authorities and so-called “experts” – including the political class, the media, the teachers unions, even our school systems and boards – have failed miserably in their duty to protect our children, and that it’s up to us to make it right. The good news is that we CAN. Under the Constitution, education is NOT in the federal purview; it remains a State and local responsibility. Look closely at Article I, Section 8, among the enumerated powers; education isn’t there. Rather, it comes under the 10th Amendment: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution nor prohibited by it to the States are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
Our first step must be to make our schools OURS again. Then we can make them SAFE again. And we can do this; in fact, as always, it’s up to us – We, the People. Under the Constitution, our respective Governors, not the federal government, are who structure, run, maintain, administer, and remain responsible for, their respective state-wide education systems. Thus, as these children’s parents, it’s up to us, in concert with our respective governors (NOT the federal government) to address and provide for their safety. (It’s that concept of subsidiarity which the Framers incorporated into the Constitution.)
Here’s a radical thought: Why not transform our schools into places that are both student-friendly and student-safe – without necessarily arming teachers? With one – and only one – entry point, staffed by constantly- and thoroughly-trained and properly equipped school resource officers or the like, stationed at the single entry point. That entry point is THE funnel through which all entrants must pass to be admitted inside. All doors automatically lock – and they open only via panic bar. No exceptions. Students, like staff, move around from room to room via personalized keycards (akin to hotel rooms everywhere). Members of the public, including parents, gain access to the building via the same single, always-staffed entry point that students and staff use. Period – no exceptions. It doesn’t get simpler, more effective, or more cost-effective than that.
The above should be the absolute minimum. The local police department can add to or modify these fundamentals as appropriate. As for cost, every idea above is extremely low-cost, widely used in the corporate environment, and – most important – effective. Any school or public official who objects to these minimums needs either to be replaced, or over-ridden by a voice vote of parents. Saving a buck on our children’s safety doesn’t count for much when we’re burying them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.