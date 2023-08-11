The Supreme Court is the highest court in the American judicial system. Its decisions shape the lives of every American. The court makes decisions that determine whether we can breathe clean air, drink safe water, make healthcare choices, and exercise our right to vote. In addition, the Constitution gives significant responsibility to the court to uphold democratic values and protect the Constitution itself.

Supreme Court justices are appointed and given lifetime positions. Presidents are limited to two terms and may be voted out of office. Members of Congress can be voted out for numerous reasons. However, judges can only be removed through impeachment, and that has happened rarely in our history. The Supreme Court is in a privileged position of authority, but it is essentially unaccountable to the public.

Tom Deloe is a member of Gettysburg Democracy for America’s Healthcare and Government Accountability task forces. He lives in Cumberland Township.

