Much like the Blue Route, my road to motherhood was filled with potholes. After an unsuccessful year of trying, my husband, Brad, and I learned that we had male factor infertility from injuries he suffered while serving in combat. This meant that our next steps included intrauterine insemination treatments and, later, in vitro fertilization when that wasn’t successful. After four failed IUIs and one failed round of IVF, my most coveted dream became a reality on Nov. 18, 2021, when the nurse called and said those three simple words, “everything looks good!”

Brad and I prepared like anxious new parents. Together, we painted her nursery lilac and assembled her white crib, attended virtual birthing classes, and created a birth plan. We headed out the door on July 23, 2022, unsure what the next days would bring, but knowing it would be worth it.

Jennifer O’Mara represents Pennsylvania’s 165th Legislative District in Delaware County. She’s currently serving her third term in office, and second term as chairwoman of the House Democratic Caucus’ Southeast Delegation. She resides in Springfield with her family.

