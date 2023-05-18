I’ve always thought one of the most serious problems in our democracy is the sheer number of baby boomers. It’s hard to believe that so many of the same people who supported civil rights activism and opposed the Viet Nam war are now full-on MAGA adherents. I’m not alone in thinking that. Philip Roth, a national columnist for The Washington Post, recently wrote The Aftermath: The last days of the baby boom and the future of power in America, in which he foresees what the end of the baby boom will mean for American politics. Full disclosure: I am a member of the Silent Generation.
Baby boomers are the generation born between 1946 and 1964. They are the largest generation in American history, and they have had a significant impact on American politics. In the 1960s and 1970s, baby boomers, predominantly white, were likely to identify as Democrats than as Republicans. Not now. According to the Pew Research Center, white voters in general continue to be somewhat more likely to affiliate with or lean toward the Republican Party than the Democratic Party, 51 percent to 43 percent.
This shift is due to several factors. The first is simple demographics. By the turn of the 21st century, baby boomers were no longer the dominant force they had been, demographically or culturally. The number of baby boomers was declining due to deaths. At the same time, the U.S. population was increasing due to immigration, which was rapidly diversifying the population. In 2021, the Census Bureau announced that, for the first time in American history, the number of Whites declined between the 2010 and 2020 censuses. By 2044, Whites will no longer be the majority ethnic group, just one of multiple minorities. Suddenly, baby boomers see something they never saw before: groups of people competing with them for power and cultural dominance. Baby boomers begin to believe “their” America was visibly changing, no longer the America they remember when they were young.
Second, a huge new generation, the millennials, people born between the early 1980s and the early 2000s generation, was attracting attention and resources. These Americans are more diverse, more likely to be in an immigrant family, better educated, less religious, and more liberal. According to Pew, 53 percent of millennials identify as liberal or lean liberal. Harvard University Professor of Government and Sociology Theda Skoepol has written about the friction between generations. “If you go across the course of American history, all the way back, you see a previously subordinated group of different ethnic and racial composition making political gains, you see a reaction to that. And anytime you see a period of rapid immigration into the country you see a period of nativist reaction.”
“The boomers were particularly susceptible to any kind of claim that they weren’t getting what they deserved or that their country was going to be taken away from them,” argues University of Oklahoma professor Rachel Blum. A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Chicago found that nearly half of Republicans agree to at least some extent that an international “replacement” is underway.
What are the facts about immigration? Currently, more than 40 million people living in the United States were born in other countries, and almost an equal number have at least one
foreign-born parent. Together, the first generation (foreign-born) and second generation (children of the foreign-born) comprise almost one in four Americans. It comes as little surprise, then, that many Americans view immigration as a major policy issue facing the nation.
The shift of baby boomers to the right has had a significant impact on American politics. Baby boomers are older, more likely to be retired or nearing retirement, wealthier, and they are concerned about the economy. Baby boomers are more likely to be socially conservative than younger generations, more likely to oppose abortion and same-sex marriage, and they are more likely to be religious. These facts have made it more difficult for Democrats to win elections, which has made it more difficult for Democrats to pass their agenda.
Of course, not all baby boomers are Republicans. There are still lots of baby boomers who identify as Democrats, and lots of baby boomers who support liberal causes. However, the overall trend is that baby boomers are becoming more Republican. As the baby boomers are move right, they fuel the Republican party’s move further right.
American libertarian political satirist and journalist P. J. O’Rourke Wrote, “Will Generation X and the Millennials do a better job running the world than the boomers have? Let’s hope so.”
Or as comedian, actor, author, and social critic George Carlin once said, the Baby Boomers are “whiny, narcissistic, self-indulgent people with a simple philosophy: Gimme that! It’s mine!”
Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.
