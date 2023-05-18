I’ve always thought one of the most serious problems in our democracy is the sheer number of baby boomers. It’s hard to believe that so many of the same people who supported civil rights activism and opposed the Viet Nam war are now full-on MAGA adherents. I’m not alone in thinking that. Philip Roth, a national columnist for The Washington Post, recently wrote The Aftermath: The last days of the baby boom and the future of power in America, in which he foresees what the end of the baby boom will mean for American politics. Full disclosure: I am a member of the Silent Generation.

Baby boomers are the generation born between 1946 and 1964. They are the largest generation in American history, and they have had a significant impact on American politics. In the 1960s and 1970s, baby boomers, predominantly white, were likely to identify as Democrats than as Republicans. Not now. According to the Pew Research Center, white voters in general continue to be somewhat more likely to affiliate with or lean toward the Republican Party than the Democratic Party, 51 percent to 43 percent.

Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.

