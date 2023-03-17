Spring is in the air, and so is a fine layer of dust. It settles like snow over the mess of cables underneath my desk.
It looks like it’d be happy to put its feet up and stay there. So would I.
I don’t mean I want to settle on the mess of cables underneath my desk. It’s too cramped down there. I’d like to put my feet up and relax.
But I can’t, because it’s dusting season.
I’m of the opinion that a healthy layer of grime over all surfaces is necessary for the development of a strong immune system. My mother is of the opinion that my opinion is dumb.
I’m of the opinion that her opinion of my opinion is garbage, which I now have to take out. But she’s of the opinion that my opinion of her opinion is—oh, never mind.
I appreciate cleanliness. I do, especially in other people’s homes. You can tell how favored of a guest you are by measuring the size of the dust bunnies beneath your host’s china cabinet.
People love me so much that by the time I come over, their dust bunnies are already having kits.
The work of cleaning is tolerable. It’s the principle of the thing I object to.
It encourages people to rearrange things that, by their nature, are about as rearrangeable as Stonehenge.
There is no reason on Earth or any other planet to justify why a couch which has spent its whole life on the lower floors should suddenly need to gallivant upstairs.
This is a couch which has spent its working years peacefully guarding our den. It probably wants to retire there.
But we’re in a cleaning frenzy. We’re not thinking straight. The scent of Febreze is getting to our heads.
We suddenly decide that the couch needs to be relocated to our spare bedroom.
So I huff and I puff and I nearly break the house down, because the thing weighs about a million and a half pounds.
At best, if I brace myself and plant both feet squarely on the floor, I can force one, maybe two vertebrae out of position.
This couch is an institution, and it doesn’t intend to budge.
You remember that scene in “Spider-Man 2,” where one of Doc Ock’s mechanical arms grabs a nurse? The scene where she’s dragged across the floor and her nails carve little curls of wood out of it?
All I can say is, after a battle with that couch, we’re gonna need a bigger carpet.
I can’t make it upstairs. I just manage to move the couch to the opposite side of the den.
Mom thinks the effect is wonderful. She says the den has lost its dismal, dreary feel. The only thing I’ve lost is weight.
Then we sweep the dust bunnies and their larger, more-evolved cousins out from the couch-shaped space of empty air on the far side of the den.
Once we’ve stopped vacuuming, our dog, Watson, decides it’s safe to poke his nose out from under the dining room table.
He wanders into the den. His trained eyes pick out a couch-shaped gap by the wall. You can almost see the lone gear in his brain grind to a halt.
“Look, Watson!” we say. We pat the couch hard enough to raise dust clouds that could cover Oklahoma. “Your favorite spot’s over here now.”
It doesn’t click.
What are we supposed to do, let Watson sleep on the floor? The dog’s practically human, for goodness’ sake.
So I pop my vertebrae back into position. Then I heave, and I ho, and I sweat off another five pounds and get the couch back exactly where it started.
Watson gets his favorite spot back. I get gray hair.
But it turns out it’s just residual dust. One lather later, my hair goes back to its usual shade, dirt brown.
The best part? We’ll do it all again next year.
