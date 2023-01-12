As the new year begins, let us not forget the outgoing Wolf Administration’s important achievements that addressed the healthcare insurance needs of Pennsylvanians. The first was the expansion of the Commonwealth’s Medicaid program in 2015, as only a handful of states had done at that time. The second was the development of “Pennie,” our state’s own Affordable Care Act (ACA) healthcare insurance exchange. The objective in creating Pennie was to reduce operating costs of the ACA for Pennsylvanians and make comprehensive health insurance more accessible and affordable for those who did not have employer-based insurance.

Zachary Taylor, director of Rhode Island’s successful state exchange, was hired to be Pennie’s Executive Director and to lead the implementation effort. Michael Humphreys, commissioner of the Pennsylvania Insurance Department, became an integral partner for Pennie. This piece focuses on some of the ambitious goals and outcomes of Pennie in its first two years.

Jeanne Duffy, Ph.D., has served as a college professor, an analyst and project manager for several large companies, and a college administrator in charge of foundation and government support. She is a member the DFA Steering Committee and both the Healthcare and the Government Accountability task forces.

