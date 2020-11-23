And the series continues as the madness grows. Are you aware of a super-secret program/algorithm code-named “Hammer”? Not surprising; you weren’t supposed to. How about “ScoreCard”? Again, you weren’t supposed to. These are software programs developed by the CIA in 2003 to change election results – in other countries. Without getting into the weeds, the CIA utilizes this software to hack into the computer systems of other countries and “change” the results of their elections to what “we” want. And, since it’s all electronic, not physical, unless the target country’s experts are especially vigilant and know what to look for, they’ll never know. When Congress made the moral mistake of approving these covert operations, they forbade their use domestically (i.e., on our own people). But it seems a certain recent CIA Director and his crony Director of National Intelligence (allegedly with the full knowledge and approval of their White House bosses) apparently decided to do it anyway, weaponizing this tool into something to be used against conservative America and its citizens. Apparently first employed in the 2012 Obama/Biden reelection campaign, it may also have just re-surfaced in Antrim County, Michigan, among other locations, where some 6,000 votes legitimately cast for President Trump magically “flipped” for Joe Biden within the computer tracking system. An especially vigilant Antrim County employee noticed the “glitch,” and the county corrected it. The actual source of the “glitch” is under investigation, but it seems the software used in Antrim County is used also in 47 of Michigan’s 80 counties – and in more than 30 additional States. Now THAT’s scary – and it gives rise to other, even scarier but plausible scenarios!
If the suspicions that this generates have validity, not only has the entire election process been thoroughly and forever corrupted, but federal (and State) crimes committed, on a far grander scale than anyone has ever seen or imagined. This goes beyond merely the political, into treason – and, of course, is clearly outside Constitutional bounds. It also goes far past simple hatred of the current President, to total betrayal of the public, especially in view of what we now know (and are still learning) about Mr. Biden’s financial dealings with Chinese, Russian and Iranian officials. The Framers knew how critical the Presidency was to the health and legitimacy of the country; that’s why they were so meticulous in putting together our Presidential election process. They couldn’t know in advance about “Hammer,” or “ScoreCard.” But they knew treason – and identified the proper punishment for it. And they were very careful to structure the Presidential eligibility and election requirements so as to prevent, as much as possible, skullduggery and other shenanigans surrounding whoever was tasked with carrying out the duties of President. At the time, we were but a fledgling nation; now we are pre-eminent. But the principle remains the same.
