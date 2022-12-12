Many schools across the country teach The 1619 Project, indoctrinate students with the message that America systematically oppresses black Americans, and push students to adhere to the left’s political orthodoxy.

Reading and watching news reports about parents, students, and other concerned citizens dissenting against – and suffering substantial consequences for dissenting against – these poisonous practices brought to mind my single grade school act of dissent about 45 years ago against much less offensive indoctrination and how much more accepting of dissent America and its schools then were.

Copyright 2022 David M. Simon, distributed by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate. David M. Simon is a senior fellow at the Committee to Unleash Prosperity and a lawyer in Chicago. He can be reached through his website, http://www.dmswritings.com.

